Women Housekeeper needed in Östermalm

Charlottebeauty AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm
2025-02-04


We are looking for a reliable Women and experienced housekeeper to work 5 days a week in our home in Östermalm, Stockholm. Working hours will be 5 to 8 hours per day, with some flexibility. Occasional weekend work may be required, but you will have 2 days off per week, based on a schedule that we plan weekly or monthly.

Requirements:
* Experience in housekeeping
* Attention to detail and reliability
* Ability to work flexibly based on a pre-agreed schedule

Salary: Negotiable.
ONLY WOMEN.
If you are interested or know someone suitable for the position, please send a message or contact us for more details.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31
0729758888
E-post: mahtabrzb@yahoo.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Charlottebeauty AB (org.nr 559251-5497)
Bältgatan 5 (visa karta)
114 59  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
9144177

