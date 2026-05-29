UGC & Social Media Specialist
Appostrophe AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Appostrophe AB i Stockholm
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
About SCRL
SCRL is a mobile-first design platform built for social media and used by millions of creators worldwide.
We're a team based in central Stockholm, working closely across functions with a shared commitment to quality, clarity, and craft.
The role
This role is for someone who knows social media inside out and is driven to make an impact.
You'll be part of our in-house creative team, sourcing content from our audience for high-performing ads, growing our community, and sparking word-of-mouth about SCRL.
Your day-to-day
Coordinate UGC-sourcing end-to-end, including finding creators, outreach, coordination, contracts, and content delivery
Stay on top of trends, user feedback, and creator conversations to keep our content feeling current
Engage daily with our community across Instagram and TikTok, replying to comments, DMs, and creator posts as the voice of SCRL
Grow an engaged community around SCRL by making our social channels somewhere creators come for inspiration
Track what's working, share insights, and use them to sharpen our content and creator strategy
Who we think you are
0-2 years of experience in community management, social media coordination, or influencer marketing (internship experience considered)
Hands-on experience creating content for Instagram and TikTok, with a sharp eye for what's engaging and shareable
Comfortable with video editing tools like CapCut or eager to learn quickly
Strong written and spoken English, with the ability to shift tone across formats and audiences
Why SCRL
We care deeply about doing things well and working with people who feel the same way.
Your work will be used by millions of people worldwide
Real ownership and visible impact in a small team
One product, built with care
Self-funded, long-term focused, quality-driven team
In-person work from our Stockholm office, flexible when needed
Competitive salary, benefits, and room to grow
If this sounds like the kind of place where you'd enjoy doing your best work, we'd love to hear from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Via hemsidan
E-post: cecilia@appostrophe.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Appostrophe AB
(org.nr 559065-5048) Jobbnummer
9937693