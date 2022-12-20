Windchill PLM Consultant
Job Description:
• Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, IT, Mechanical or related engineering degree.
• 8+ Years experience in Software / IT Services with specialization in PLM, MES, IoT platforms
• IT Services Experience : Consulting, Implementation, Customization, Enterprise Integrations, System Upgrade, Application & Data Migration, Enablement, Training
• Technology Platform Experience : Good hands on experience in Windchill PLM, PDMLInk, ProIntraLink, MPMLink, Pro/E, Database Oracle or SQL Server
• PLM Process areas like Process Areas: Design, Document, BOM, Workflow, Access, Schedule, Change, Program/Portfolio, Requirements, Service Lifecycle, Manufacturing Process, Suppliers, Quality, Environment & Compliance, Visualization
• Activities / Phases : To understand and Analyze requirements, To develop technical specifications, Software design, Software Development, Application Customization, Various Testing - Unit, Systems, Integration etc, Deployment & Post Go-Live Support
• Good communication skills; English Language is must, Swedish Language knowledge is nice to have
• Industry Functional knowledge - nice to have
• Experience working with Global / International customers on enterprise systems - nice to have
• Location: Gothenburg (Sweden); Travel Flexibility within Europe different locations.
