Wind Technician
2026-02-23
, Ale
, Vårgårda
, Lerum
, Bollebygd
, Trollhättan
, Varberg
, Jönköping
, Eksjö
Snapshot of your day
We are looking for a Wind Technician who enjoys a dynamic and diverse role, while also taking pride in performing routine maintenance tasks! In this position, you'll be responsible for servicing and maintaining wind turbines at our customers' wind farms.
How you'll make an impact
In this role, you will primarily perform maintenance and troubleshooting on wind turbines near Alingsaas, Sweden. You will be based at our hub in Alingsaas and travel to our surrounding sites in the area. This position offers the opportunity to apply your knowledge of electricity, hydraulics, and mechanics. Together with your team, you will solve on-site issues to ensure high operational reliability and deliver excellent service to our customers.
Other responsibilities and duties
* A great part of the job is ensuring that on-site work is always carried out with safety as the highest priority. For electrical work, we work according to the Swedish electrical standard (SS-EN 50110-1).
* You will be supporting our customers both remotely and onsite and will perform service operations and resolve product issues. This includes carrying out improvement measures and modifications.
* You will play a key role in ensuring that the annual maintenance is completed on time, carried out efficiently, and documented in a structured and organized manner.
* You are responsible for reporting and documentation of your work.
* You will work together with Siemens Gamesa colleagues but also with subcontractors. Good collaboration is an important part of your daily work.
Our employee's knowledge is important to us. Therefore, at the beginning of your employment, you will participate in various training programs designed to support and accelerate your development with us at Siemens Gamesa, with travels expected.
What you bring
Passion for renewable energy and a sense for the importance to lead the change, but also:
* High school education or equivalent experience with a technical focus on electricity is advantageous
* Experience in wind power is an advantage.
