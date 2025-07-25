Wind Technician Näsåker
Siemens Energy AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Sollefteå Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Sollefteå
2025-07-25
, Kramfors
, Ragunda
, Mark
, Härnösand
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Sollefteå
, Sundsvall
, Västerås
, Filipstad
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Snapshot of your day
We are looking for a Wind Technician who enjoys a dynamic and diverse role, while also taking pride in performing routine maintenance tasks. In this position, you'll be responsible for servicing and maintaining wind turbines at our customers' wind farms.
How you'll make an impact
In this role, you will primarily perform maintenance and troubleshooting on wind turbines near Näsåker, Sweden. You will be based at our hub in Näsåker and travel to our two sites in the surrounding area. This position offers the opportunity to apply your knowledge of electricity, hydraulics, and mechanics. Together with your team, you will solve on-site issues to ensure high operational reliability and deliver excellent service to our customers.
Other responsibilities and duties
* A great part of the job is ensuring that on-site work is always carried out with safety as the highest priority. For electrical work, we work according to the Swedish electrical standard (SS-EN 50110-1).
* You will be supporting our customers both remotely and onsite and will perform service operations and resolve product issues. This includes carrying out improvement measures and modifications.
* You will play a key role in ensuring that the annual maintenance is completed on time, carried out efficiently, and documented in a structured and organized manner.
* You are responsible for reporting and documentation of your work.
* You will work together with Siemens Gamesa colleagues but also with subcontractors. Good collaboration is an important part of your daily work.
Our employee's knowledge is important to us. Therefore, at the beginning of your employment, you will participate in various training programs designed to support and accelerate your development with us at Siemens Gamesa.
What you bring
Passion for renewable energy and a sense for the importance to lead the change, but also:
* High school education with a technical focus on electricity is advantageous.
* Experience in wind power is an advantage.
* Fluent in English, written and oral. Swedish is advantageous.
* Very comfortable working on high heights.
* Good computer knowledge.
* Driving license B is a must, as you will be driving to our sites.
If you get offered the position, you will need an approved health check and a drug test before you start.
We are looking for someone with strong communication skills and a flexible mindset, who has a genuine interest in technology and enjoys learning new skills. You should thrive in a team-oriented environment, collaborating effectively with colleagues and contractors, while also being proactive and capable of driving tasks forward independently. As you'll be working in a fast-paced setting with demanding responsibilities, the ability to adapt to evolving situations and challenges is essential. As a person you are responsible and have a high safety awareness.
Who is Siemens Gamesa?
Siemens Gamesa is part of Siemens Energy, a global leader in energy technology with a rich legacy of innovation spanning over 150 years. Together, we are committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. As a leading player in the wind industry and manufacturer of wind turbines, we are passionate about driving the energy transition and providing innovative solutions that meet the growing energy demand of the global community. At Siemens Gamesa, we are constantly seeking individuals to join our team and support our focus on energy transformation.
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by multiple nationalities. We celebrate character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Empowering our people https://www.siemensgamesa.com/sustainability/employees
How do you imagine the future?
How do you imagine the future?
Our g... Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "276812". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
9437158