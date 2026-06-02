Test Engineer, HiL and NI VeriStand
Agile Resources AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-02
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Join a technical test environment in Gothenburg and help shape verification methods for feature, function, and field testing in an international setting.
In this role, you will help shape verification and test methods in a technically advanced environment where hardware, simulation, and real-world testing come together. It is a strong fit for someone who enjoys taking ownership, working independently, and acting as a technical go-to person in a broad test domain.
About the role
Lead and support verification work across feature, function, and field testing.
Define test strategies, test plans, and verification criteria.
Work with simulation, rig tests, and physical vehicles to validate technical requirements.
Contribute to the development and improvement of test methods and technical requirements.
What you will do
Plan, prepare, execute, and follow up on tests.
Analyze results and provide recommendations within your technical area.
Prepare and manage fault reports and engineering documentation.
Support deployment of test methods in new markets and sites.
Share knowledge, mentor colleagues, and collaborate across teams.
What we are looking for
Hands-on experience with NI VeriStand.
Experience from HiL test benches and system integration.
Ability to work with test automation and scripting, especially Python and PyTest.
Understanding of model-based development and simulation models.
Independent, structured, and proactive working style.
Tech & Tools
NI VeriStand
HiL test benches
Python
PyTest
MATLAB
Practical information
Location: Gothenburg.
Work setup: not specified.
Language: English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "jp-2bb97aef62db4f77". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Agile Resources AB
(org.nr 559359-5258)
417 53 GOTHENBURG Kontakt
Rekryterare
Neethi Gopinadh neethi.gopinadh@agile.nu 0760203611 Jobbnummer
9943486