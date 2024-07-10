Wifi Network Analyst
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Global Information Management (Global IM) supports the Tetra Pak Group with all aspects of Information Management. We set the information management strategy and standards and work together with Tetra Pak's Global Process Owners to automate our business processes making sure we run projects & services that provide the greatest value for Tetra Pak and its Customers. Global IM has approx. 850 employees in four main sites: Chakan in India, Lund in Sweden, Denton in the USA and in Singapore.
We are looking for an IT professional, who will be Wifi Network Analyst within Technical Infrastructure (TI) and the Infrastructure Services (INS) team.
This is a permanent position, based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
As WiFi Network Analyst, you will be responsible to lead the day-to day work of the service within the INS area to ensure delivery according to service definition. Furthermore:
Work with network related incidents.
Supporting the company Enterprise Network and Security related technologies, including (but not limited to) LAN, WAN, Routing, DMVPN, Internet and Proxy, GRE & IPSec VPN and Data Centre related technologies.
Managing service providers for implementation and escalation
Proactively be involved in service improvement and problem management.
Be part of projects
Be involved in design and project implementations.
We believe you have
Knowledge within Wireless Network and trouble shooting in Wireless environment.
Experience in designing, implementing and maintain network infrastructures.
Cisco Wireless controller and Cisco Prime (admin sw)
Working experience with TCP/IP and Cisco-based networking is a must.
Strong problem resolution and analytical skills in isolating faults and network problem
In-depth knowledge and strong working experience with LAN, WAN and Internet technologies
Good working knowledge of standard network services (Example: DNS, DHCP, NTP, SSL, SNMP)
Cisco certification in Routing and Switching is an advantage
Working experience with BGP is a bonus
Skills on IT Service Management knowledge, focusing on:
Incident Management
Request Fulfilment
Problem Management
Change Management
Continuous Service Improvement
Good English communication skills, verbally as well as in writing
Intercultural skills
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
