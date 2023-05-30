We're looking for a TeamLead with experience in .Net!
Our client is looking for a skilled .Net Developer with leadership skills to join our client's team. As a .Net Developer with experience within DevOps/TeamLead, you will work on exciting projects, develop innovative solutions, and contribute to the success of our client's customers. Further you will be driving the team's work, ensuring that everyone receives the right information, and acting as the bridge between developers and Business Analysts.
OM TJÄNSTEN
You are going to work with a back-office system (e-CRMs) that manages migration cases between countries. As the product will continuously be developed and maintained by our client, and now that we are expanding this business area by entering new projects in various countries, there is a need to scale up the organization and find new team members.
In addition to the above-mentioned tasks, you will be driving the team's work, ensuring that everyone receives the right information, and acting as the bridge between developers and Business Analysts.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has a degree in Computer Science or equivalen
• It is strongly desirable if you have previously worked in DevOps/Tech Lead roles and/or have experience working with Scrum methodologies.
• We're looking for you who are strong proficiency in .NET : The ideal candidate should have in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience with .NET technologies, including the latest version updates and best practices.
Kubernetes, RabbitMQ, Service Bus, and ASP.NET are considered valuable qualifications for this role. As a person, we want you to have excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, ability to work independently and as part of a team and of course be a good communicator with customers and your peers.
