Welding Quality Control Engineer
2025-04-23
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ an Welding Quality Control Engineer. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
JOB DESCRIPTION
Preparing WPS,PWPS documents, contacting 3.Part Companies which are licensed /accredited for (GTAW-SMAW-GMAW-SAW-FCAW ) welding PQR preparations
Preparing Welding Map - Project Weld Report (Initial and Production)
Weld maps/WPS log Preparation
Post Welding Heat Treatment and Pre -Welding Heat Treatment Inspection and Guidance
Guidance and Preparation of below Quality Control Documents
UT Ultrasonic Testing
MT Magnetic Particle Testing
VT Visual Testing
PT Penetrant Testing
Inspection Test Plan (ITP) Preparation
Inspect Welding Joint Preparations and Welding Quality by Sampling
Review of Project Welding Report, giving trainings to Welders in order to achieve the targeted max Weld Rejection Rate
Making Walk Through audits preparation of Mechanical Completion Documents
Control of Welding Consumables
Preparation of Pipe Line(Oil/Gas/Fluid) /Pressure Vessel Welding Control Reports and Inspection Test Plans
Preparing PWPS (Pre Welding Process Specification), WPS (Welding Process specifications) ,
Preparing Draft PQR (Process Qualification Record), WQR(Welder Qualification Record) Preparation knowledge .
Preparing /Collecting / Preserving the necessarily documents for finishing the electirification related documents after each related Handover/Completion Process (dossier of QC )
Desirable qualifications (not mandatory)
Having an International Welding Engineer Diploma/Certificate
Having no obstacles to reside in Boden Construction Site (accommodation, transportation and food will be provided by employer)
Having at least 5 years of Pipe Line(Oil/Gas/Fluid) /Pressure Vessel Welding Experience PWPS (Pre Welding Process Specification), WPS (Welding Process specifications) ,PQR (Process Qualification Record), WQR(Welder Qualification Record) Preparation knowledge .
Inspection Test Plan (ITP) Preparation knowledge and experience
Ability to read Technical Drawings (Welding Symbols)
Having NDT Non-Destructive Test level 2 Certificate covering below Test Methods
ASNT (American Society for Non Destructive Testing) Level 2 /Or ISO EN 9712 NDT level 2 (Valid Certificate )
Microsoft Office Program Knowledge (Good knowledge of Excel is preferred)
Steel Structure Erection Experience (Torque Control etc..) is preferred
Knowledge and ability to follow ASME,AWS,ASTM and ISO Standards Related Welding and Steel Structure) (ASME Section VIII and IX BOILER AND PRESSURE CODE)
Knowledge of PT According to ASTM Section V and VIII BOILER AND PRESSURE CODE)
Knowledge of PED 2014/68/EU Annex I Section 3.0 and EN 13445-5
Knowledge AMERICAN WELDIND SOCIETY D1.1 Structural Welding Code EN 13445-4
Knowledge RT According to ASTM Section V and VIII BOILER AND PRESSURE CODE)
Knowledge PED 2014/68/EU Annex I Section 3.0 and EN 13445-5
Familiar with weld maps/WPS log Preparation
Capable of Preparing Welding Map - Project Weld Report (Initial and Production)
Familiar with different Welding Techniques like (GTAW-SMAW-GMAW-SAW-FCAW) as well as Electrodes and Filler Wires
Experience with Mechanical Completion Document Preparation and Walk Through Audits.
