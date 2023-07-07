Welding inspectors , Quality Inspectors - QA / QC for piping projects.
IQC Engineering AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Grästorp Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Grästorp
2023-07-07
, Essunga
, Vara
, Vänersborg
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos IQC Engineering AB i Grästorp
One of our major customers, which is a world leader in Carbon Capture, finds itself in an expansive phase with major projects in both Norway and Denmark, therefore we are in need of more motivated employees.
As our employee, you will get to be part of creating the most effective solution for our customer.
As a company, we focus on quality and service towards our customers, and therefore we are seeking meticulous, orderly and service-oriented personnel. At the same time that you excel at making, developing, and maintaining contacts with our customers.
Our staff are important to our success, and as our employee you understand the importance of engaging and motivating a team.
For this task, being sociable, and able to communicate in the right way and enjoying this collaboration is important.
We are seeking personnel who have extensive experience in welding and pipe assembly, together with a strong drive and commitment and good administrative skills.
Applicants who have their own companies are also welcome to apply, as we have many inquiries at the moment.
We are primarily looking for people within these occupational categories
Welding Engineers - IWS, IWT and IWE.
Welding inspectors - IWI-S / C.
Quality Managers / Quality Inspectors - QA / QC.
Planner / work preparer of large industrial projects.
Project administrators with English language skills but Eastern European language skills are also a merit.
We are also looking for personnel in these categories
NDT Technicians - VT, MT, PT, UT and RT.
Project managers (piping projects)
Supervisors (piping projects)
Logistics personnel with forklift certificates, categories B1, C2 and C7 with organizational skills.
HSE - Health and Safety Inspectors.
Qualifications:
At least 5 years of experience within your professional group.
Some of our customers require a security clearance, so we will possibly do a register check upon employment.
Extensive experience in project administration and project documentation.
You have a good ability to create good relationships with our customers.
Manage the most common Office programs. Other administration software such as SAP, MIPS and CERUM are meritorious.
Fluency in English in both orally and written. English is mandatory for our services, but Polish or other Eastern European languages are highly advantageous.
You must be able to manage being away from home in periods of 3-6 weeks, with 9.5-12 hours per day,and 6-7 days of work per week. Leave for a 2-3 week period.
You should be able to work in pressing situations from superiors and handle and plan for absences from work personnel during periods if and when they occur.
A current and valid driver's license.
We offer:
Monthly salary, with benefits.
Project employment and project-dependent working hours.
Exciting and flexible workplaces.
Independent work responsiblity
Good development opportunities with varied tasks.
Any questions are answered by:
Jens Jungevik +46 76 019 83 62. jens.jungevik@iqcengineering.com
The application must be submitted in writing to career@iqcengineering.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30
E-post: career@iqcengineering.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare IQC Engineering AB
(org.nr 559199-8538), https://iqcengineering.com/
Pilbågsvägen 16 (visa karta
)
467 35 GRÄSTORP Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
7947333