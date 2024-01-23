Welding Engineer
We develop and manufacture turnkey energy storage solutions, based on lithium-ion battery technology. Our goal is to engineer technology that both stores and optimizes energy as we shift towards more efficient energy usage and renewable energy sources on a global scale. You'll have the opportunity to work with exceptional engineers, scientists, developers and more to pave the way for the next big leap in the energy industry through our battery energy storage and optimization systems.
Responsibilities:
• Wire Bonded Weld design development
• Welding Procedure Standard (WPS) in MFG operations
• Process Failure modes and effects analysis (P-FMEA)
• Work instructions development and approvals
• Development and management in Production processes
• Supporting and contributing in Design producibility review (DPR) processes
• Manufacturing execution system (MES) systems configurations alignment with process
• Drive for continuous improvements in Production, including improved work environment and increased operational efficiency and output with increased quality
Qualifications and experience:
• 3-5 years production engineering experience
• Bachelor Engineering Degree (Electronic / Mechanical Engineering or similar experience)
• Welding Engineering certification
• Senior level welding inspection certification
• Wire bonding experience required
• Experience with Kaizen, Lean and / or CIP processes
• Can work independently, take initiatives as well as lead the agenda
• English language in conversation and writing is a must
• MES expertise is a merit
We offer
• Bonus system
• Maximized wellness contribution
• Five extra flexibility days
• Pension and health insurance
Kindly submit your application through the provided apply button in the advertisement on our careers page, as we are unable to accept any applications via email in compliance with the GDPR regulations.
At Polarium, creating change in the energy industry starts with our team. We believe a diverse workplace brings creativity, innovation and better represents our customers, and the many communities they serve, around the world. A positive work-life balance is what supercharges our teamwork and a sustainable personal journey throughout our careers.
Since Polarium launched in 2015, we've been on a mission to redesign the energy industry. We're unlocking the massive potential of energy storage systems through our wide range of intelligent and digital services. Our passion for solving challenges is what drives our next generation of premium energy storage products in use on all continents and in all climate zones. Today, we power businesses, optimize energy usage, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to create a cleaner future in energy.
