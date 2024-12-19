Welcome to what comes after next!
Saab AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Linköping Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Linköping
2024-12-19
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
We are seeking a Senior Strategic Business Analyst to drive strategic partnerships and developing and implementing comprehensive business development strategies with in the Air domain.
Your role
Business Unit Advanced Programs analyse and develops capabilities and technologies, and executes projects aimed for the next generation air domain systems. The primary task for the business unit is to secure a relevant business and capability position for Saab in Swedish future air domain.
In this role you will be part of the Strategy and Business Development team. You and your colleagues are responsible for developing and implementing a comprehensive business development strategy for the Advanced Programs business unit, with a specific focus on the Future Combat Air Systems for Sweden. Collaborations with cross-functional teams, including senior management, programs, engineering, finance, and marketing, is needed to ensure alignment and successful execution of business development initiatives.
You will report to the Head of Strategy and Business Development at BU Advanced Programs at BA Aeronautics.
Some of your responsibilities:
* Develop and evaluate strategic national and international partnerships
* Work autonomously to influence and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders striving to fulfill the Strategic Business Plan.
* Understand future fighters needs and trends, and combine the ability to work with technical experts to explore solutions that will create value for our customers' and meet their future needs, demands and requirements
* Build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders, including government agencies, defense contractors, and industry experts.
This position requires some domestic and international travel away from local office throughout the year.
Your profile
In your role as Senior Strategic Business Analyst, you will play a crucial role in fostering lasting partnerships and driving initiatives that align with our strategic goals and visions. We work in an innovative and fast-paced environment where you have an ability to quickly adapt to new directives and meanwhile have the curiosity to explore new ideas. You should be comfortable engaging with stakeholders at all levels, demonstrating confidence, trust, and ability to adapt to both the environment and the person in front of them. The ideal candidate will possess excellent proficiency in both spoken and written Swedish and English, enabling effective communication in diverse contexts.
Key Qualifications:
* Experience in International Collaborations: You should have a proven track record in international business and collaboration, demonstrating your ability to navigate complex environments and build successful partnerships across borders.
* Relationship Management: You should have strong skills in maintaining and developing relationships with government agencies, decision-makers, civil society, and industry associations. This includes both national and international stakeholders, requiring a strategic approach to relationship-building.
* Knowledge of Government Structures: In-depth knowledge of Swedish government structures and processes is a significant advantage. Familiarity with how decisions are made and implemented will empower you to effectively advocate for our initiatives.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_30854". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9070471