Web Developer [Ubisoft Connect]
Ubisoft Entertainment Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-11-08
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ubisoft Entertainment Sweden AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Ubisoft Connect is the ecosystem of player services for Ubisoft games across all platforms. It aims at giving the best environment for all players to enjoy their games and connect with each other on any device. As part of the team, you will design, develop, refine, optimize, deploy and maintain features and systems in different parts of our player-facing client and in-game overlay as well as other products in the ecosystem.
You will join a global, multi-disciplinary team where everyone is willing to expand their knowledge and encouraged to continue learning new things. The team is characterized by a great sense of craftsmanship and an interest for delivering quality gaming experiences. You will work in close collaboration with the other programmers, designers and testers in your agile team, with the opportunity to visit and work from collaborating studios.
We're offering a permanent position in Malmö, Sweden, with the flexibility to work partially from home (up to two days a week) under our Flexible Workplace Policy. Please apply using English, our company's primary language.
What you'll do
Develop and maintain front-end features for our player-facing client and in-game overlay.
Develop build and CI/CD pipelines to ensure efficient development workflows.
Write clean, maintainable, and standards-compliant code.
Participate in team ceremonies.
Collaborate with other programmers, designers, and testers to enhance our codebase.
Primarily use TypeScript, React, and GraphQL.
Qualifications
What you 'll bring
You're excited about building software platforms for a large player base. You prioritize performance, readability, and maintainability in your code. You are a team player who believes in team ownership and enjoy collaborating with your colleagues. Furthermore, the performance, readability, developer experience, and maintainability of both your code and the build tools is something you care about. Besides the above we're looking for someone aligned with our core values and the following skills and experience:
Production experience with modern JavaScript frameworks (preferably React).
Proficiency in setting up single-page applications and designing maintainable architectures.
High interest and expertise in TypeScript.
Understanding of techniques to optimize web performance and ensure fast load times.
Proficiency with Git and platforms like GitHub or GitLab.
Developing layouts that adapt to a large range of screens and devices.
Experience in designing and consuming APIs.
Additional Information
Ubisoft's 19,000 team members, working across more than 30 countries around the world, are bound by a common mission to enrich players' lives with original and memorable gaming experiences. Their commitment and talent have brought to life many acclaimed franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, Just Dance, Rainbow Six, and many more to come. Ubisoft is an equal opportunity employer that believes diverse backgrounds and perspectives are key to creating worlds where both players and teams can thrive and express themselves. If you are excited about solving game-changing challenges, cutting edge technologies and pushing the boundaries of entertainment, we invite you to join our journey and help us create the unknown.
