Web Developer

Professional Galaxy AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Lund
2026-03-26


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Build the Future of Technology with Professional Galaxy AB
Join a network of talented engineers, developers, cloud specialists, and AI innovators working on impactful projects across Sweden and Europe. At Professional Galaxy AB, we deliver cutting-edge technology solutions and connect top tech talent with projects in areas like cloud computing, software engineering, data, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. Grow your career while working with innovative technologies and forward-thinking teams.
We are looking for a highly motivated and hands-on Web Developer to work on the development of our corporate Building Management System (BMS) platform in Lund. You will develop new applications, enhance existing systems, and provide user support, all within an agile environment focused on quality, performance, and collaboration. The position follows a hybrid working model, with three days per week at the office in Lund.
Key Responsibilities

Participate in requirements analysis and technical design

Design, develop, and maintain efficient, secure, and reliable code

Ensure high performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and implement effective solutions

Maintain code quality, structure, and automation processes

Contribute to continuous improvement in an agile development environment

Required Qualifications

Strong experience with React and TypeScript

Experience in frontend development, including component design and state management

Solid knowledge of HTML and CSS

Experience with testing frameworks (unit, functional, and end-to-end), e.g., Karma, WebdriverIO, or similar

Familiarity with Test Driven Development (TDD) and CI/CD practices

Good understanding of Object-Oriented Design and Analysis

Experience with design patterns and software architecture principles

Bachelor's degree or higher in Software Engineering or a related field

Strong verbal and written communication skills in English

Meritorious / Nice to Have

Experience with C++, graph databases, and/or SPARQL

Knowledge of SQL and databases

Experience with Python

Experience with or interest in open source technologies

Personal Attributes

Hands-on and solution-oriented mindset

Strong team player with good communication skills

Detail-oriented with a focus on quality

Comfortable working in a dynamic and agile environment

Application Details

Application deadline: 2026-04-12

Start date: 2026-05-01

End date: 2026-10-31

Are you the right person for this assignment, or would you like to recommend a strong candidate? Please apply directly through our system with:

Your updated CV

Your availability to start the assignment

In your motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous assignments, employment, education, and personal qualities.
Please note: Applications via email are not accepted. All applications must be submitted through the portal to be valid. Assignments are offered continuously, so we recommend applying immediately.

Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7466743-1914789".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Professional Galaxy AB (org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Lund Station (visa karta)
222 21  LUND

Jobbnummer
9821033

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