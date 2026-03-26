Web Developer
Professional Galaxy AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Lund Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Lund
2026-03-26
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Build the Future of Technology with Professional Galaxy AB
Join a network of talented engineers, developers, cloud specialists, and AI innovators working on impactful projects across Sweden and Europe. At Professional Galaxy AB, we deliver cutting-edge technology solutions and connect top tech talent with projects in areas like cloud computing, software engineering, data, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. Grow your career while working with innovative technologies and forward-thinking teams.
We are looking for a highly motivated and hands-on Web Developer to work on the development of our corporate Building Management System (BMS) platform in Lund. You will develop new applications, enhance existing systems, and provide user support, all within an agile environment focused on quality, performance, and collaboration. The position follows a hybrid working model, with three days per week at the office in Lund.
Key Responsibilities
Participate in requirements analysis and technical design
Design, develop, and maintain efficient, secure, and reliable code
Ensure high performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications
Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and implement effective solutions
Maintain code quality, structure, and automation processes
Contribute to continuous improvement in an agile development environment
Required Qualifications
Strong experience with React and TypeScript
Experience in frontend development, including component design and state management
Solid knowledge of HTML and CSS
Experience with testing frameworks (unit, functional, and end-to-end), e.g., Karma, WebdriverIO, or similar
Familiarity with Test Driven Development (TDD) and CI/CD practices
Good understanding of Object-Oriented Design and Analysis
Experience with design patterns and software architecture principles
Bachelor's degree or higher in Software Engineering or a related field
Strong verbal and written communication skills in English
Meritorious / Nice to Have
Experience with C++, graph databases, and/or SPARQL
Knowledge of SQL and databases
Experience with Python
Experience with or interest in open source technologies
Personal Attributes
Hands-on and solution-oriented mindset
Strong team player with good communication skills
Detail-oriented with a focus on quality
Comfortable working in a dynamic and agile environment
Application Details
Application deadline: 2026-04-12
Start date: 2026-05-01
End date: 2026-10-31
Are you the right person for this assignment, or would you like to recommend a strong candidate? Please apply directly through our system with:
Your updated CV
Your availability to start the assignment
In your motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous assignments, employment, education, and personal qualities.
Please note: Applications via email are not accepted. All applications must be submitted through the portal to be valid. Assignments are offered continuously, so we recommend applying immediately.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7466743-1914789". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Lund Station (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
9821033