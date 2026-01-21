We are looking for Offshore Surveyors
We are hiring Offshore Surveyors to join our Survey department! Are you interested in working with data collection onboard a survey vessel while delivering smart and cost-effective solutions to the market? Then hand in your application today!
You are welcome to apply if you have previous experience or if you are new to the role.
About us:
Njord Survey was founded in 2015 with the ambition and purpose of bringing cost effective solutions to the offshore survey industry. We offer high quality hydrographic and geophysical surveys for navigation, dredging operations, charting, marine construction for renewable energy and more.
Njord Survey is currently in an exciting phase of growth, and we recently reached 110 dedicated employees offering customized solutions for project specific requirements and client needs. We offer opportunities for personal development in a dynamic environment.
Scope of work:
At Njord Survey we have a set-up where the processing of data is carried out from the Gothenburg office while the vessel crew is responsible for collecting the data. Our lean crewed vessels typically have a crew of between 2 to 8 people depending on the vessel size and project. For this position, offshore work will be conducted onboard vessel owned by Njord Survey. Our vessels operate in Europe, where work is conducted for two weeks at a time, followed by two weeks off.
The role as Offshore Surveyor at Njord Survey includes installation, configuration, mobilization, calibration, synchronization and operation of applications, equipment and software. Surveyors perform necessary maintenance of all survey equipment and conduct troubleshooting during breakdowns. The job also includes to be responsible for the acquisition work during survey and documentation of survey performed.
A Surveyor at Njord Survey has an enthusiastic approach towards learning new systems and an interest in technology and solutions. The job includes to continuously adapt to changed circumstances and conditions to find the best way of collecting high quality data.
In this role, you will be part of an enthusiastic team who are constantly pushing boundaries to deliver our services, while having fun doing so.
Who we are looking for:
We believe that you are a good match for the job if you have previous boat experience, prefer a variation in work tasks, enjoy travelling and to see new places. Having a flexible mindset and the ability to quickly adapt to changed circumstances is key at Njord Survey since we work with various projects in an agile way. Others would describe you as someone who is interested in developing new ideas and takes initiative to make sure to get things done. You enjoy working both independently as well as in a team and have the ability to find solutions to problems you face.
Requirements:
• Experience from being onboard a vessel or boat (professional experience is not a requirement)
• EU citizenship or a valid EU work permit
• The organizational language is English and therefore you need to be able to communicate on a professional proficiency level in English.
Merits:
• Experience from working onboard small vessel(s)
• Valid Basic Safety Training certificate
• Experience from working in the offshore survey industry
• You have completed a Cat-A or Cat-B course
• You have knowledge of electrical systems, basic troubleshooting, networks, marine surveying- or positioning systems.
Location: Offshore
Working time: 2 weeks of work followed by 2 weeks off from work
Our offers to you:
We offer a workplace for you to grow and to stay. At Njord Survey you become part of an experienced team who have fun together and build on each other's ideas. We invest in our personnel and believe that competence development should be a combination of gained experience from diverse projects together with courses, workshops and activities.
We offer a wide range of employee benefits such as a reduction of 40 work hours per year, a wellness benefit of 5000 SEK/year, private medical insurance, access to our personnel benefit's portal, team activities and more.
Our recruitment process:
The recruitment process consists of several evaluation steps to ensure a qualitative process. First a phone interview for us to learn more about your ambitions and for you to get to know Njord Survey and our offers better, followed by online tests and a competence-based interview with the department manager. The aim of the process is for you to learn about the content of the role and for us to evaluate if you have the right profile for the position. You can read more about our recruitment process at the career page here.
Feel free to hand in your application in Swedish or English.
The application will be open until the 8th of February 2026
Candidate selection is ongoing, please hand in your application as soon as possible.
We are looking forward to reading your application!
