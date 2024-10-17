We are looking for a communication/document specialist!
2024-10-17
Job description
Our client in Stockholm is currently looking for a skilled documentation specialist to join their team. In this role you will work part-time (20 h per week). You will help create clear, user-friendly guidelines for their employee communications system and document internal processes for users, including administrators, editors, and new users.
The ideal candidate has good technical knowledge and will be able to turn complex processes into clear and simple documentation. This role requires strong english communication skills and good system proficiency.
This is a consultant assignment from November 11th 2024 to May 11th, 2025, where you will be employed by The Place. Our client 's office is located in Stockholm.
Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
* Make guidelines for both technical and non-technical users, ensuring the documentation is user-friendly
* Create process maps, flowcharts, and other visuals to clearly explain workflows
* Help with training materials (written or video) for new users to support tool use
* Ensure we follow data privacy, security, and accessibility standards
Requirements:
* Proficient in Microsoft Office and SharePoint
* Experience in technical writing or creating process documentation
* Knowledge of UX design principles and accessibility standards
* Understanding of data privacy and security practices in a business environment
* Strong proficiency in English
Nice to have:
* Experience with Power Automate and Power BI
* Experience with process mapping tools
Personal qualities
We are looking for someone with strong organizational skills and great attention to detail. You should be a quick learner when it comes to systems, enjoying structure and organization. Additionally, you are communicative and can clearly explain technical concepts to non-technical audiences. You are also collaborative, as you will work with different teams to ensure documentation is complete and accurate.
Are you excited about this opportunity? Submit your application today, as the position may be filled before the application deadline!
