Warrenty Administrator in Nässjö

About the role
EuroMaint Rail AB is Europe's leading independent supplier of services for all parts of the rail transport industry. Our mission is to optimize system reliability and operational efficiency for our valued clients. EuroMaint strengthens its customers' competitiveness via services and products that increase the availability, reliability, and traffic safety of rolling stock. We provide complete maintenance solutions that maximize customers' investments in rolling stock. EuroMaint is owned by the Spanish company CAF since 2019. CAF is a world-class leader in the international market for the design, manufacture, maintenance, and supply of equipment and components for railway systems.
We are seeking a motivated and organized administrative resource to join our warranty department team at EuroMaint Rail AB in Nässjö. In this role, you will be responsible for coordinating, supervising, and controlling warehouse operations and administrative processes in accordance with company policies and guidelines. Your duties will include ensuring timely supply of spare parts, monitoring materials sent to suppliers for repair, and generating various reports for month-end closing, inventory, storage, transfers, adjustments, and more. Additionally, you will manage information in the ERP system, allocate and assign hours for administrative and technical staff based on their classification and project.
Work tasks
Coordinate, supervise, and control warehouse operations and administrative processes.
Ensure timely supply of spare parts.
Monitor materials sent to suppliers for repair.
Generate reports for month-end closing, inventory, storage, transfers, adjustments, etc.
Collect, verify, classify, and control information in the ERP system.
Allocate and assign hours for administrative and technical staff based on their classification and project.
We are looking for
Professional Experience: Previous experience in administrative tasks in ERP-systems.
Language: Good communication skills including speaking fluently and writing in Swedish and English.
University education: At least a Bachelor's degree in Logstic or Electronics.
It is meritorious if you have:
Proficiency in Spanish.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Cooperative
Adaptable
Communicative
Our recruitment process
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Last day to apply is the 16th of December.
