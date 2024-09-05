Warranty & Service Project Manager
2024-09-05
Power Quality (formerly known as FACTS) technology enables power systems owners to increase their existing power systems' capacity while improving electrical stability. The result is that more electrical power can reach consumers with minimal environmental impact after shorter project times and at lower investment costs. This pioneering technology is developed at the Grid & Power Quality Solutions and Service unit in Västerås at our Global Centre of Competence and delivered to customers worldwide.
We are looking for a Warranty & Service Project Manager to be part of an international team, in our Global Center of Competence for Power Quality Service in Sweden. There is a high team spirit, and you will collaborate with colleagues throughout the whole organization. In this role, you will manage Warranty and Service projects, including technical and commercial responsibilities. This role will benefit your technical competence and contribute to the energy transaction towards greener solutions.
"Join our dynamic team, where you will have the chance to work on exciting projects, tackle different challenges every day, and engage with the global team. Alongside a supportive work environment, we value your talents and encourage them to flourish." - Josefine Rysjö, Hiring Manager.
Your responsibilities:
Managing multiple ongoing Warranty and Service projects for Power Quality portfolio where you will be the main point of contact for the customer, internal as well as external end customers.
Handling a wide range of tasks in the projects such as fault investigations, coordination of site activities and customer relationship.
Manage and solve upcoming quality issues for your assigned projects together with engineering team, suppliers, and customer.
Managing operational and financial reporting for projects while driving continuous improvements to enhance efficiency and quality.
Collaborate globally with the responsible in the regions and local operation units to support our customers around to world.
Deliver according to customer expectations within budget and expected quality.
Your background:
Degree in Engineering or other equivalent work experience.
Strong HSE, quality and integrity mindset.
You are organized, structured, and collaborative as a person.
Have a strong ability to prioritize and take responsibility for your deliveries.
Fluent in English, both written and verbal is required, other language such as Swedish, Spanish, or German are considered added value.
Previous experience in project management and/or from the Energy Sector is considered added value.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready to embrace an exciting new challenge? If the description above fits you, we warmly look forward to receiving your application. Applications will be reviewed continuously.
Recruiting Manager Josefin Rysjö, josefine.rysjo@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner, filippa.bengtsson@hitachienergy.com
