Warranty Manager
NKT HV Cables AB / Kundservicejobb / Karlskrona Visa alla kundservicejobb i Karlskrona
2023-01-09
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Alingsås
, Västerås
, Falun
eller i hela Sverige
About NKT
Join a diverse and international team of experts with unmatched repair capabilities and jointing experience keeping the global power grids in operation. From service hubs in Sweden, Denmark and Germany, NKT offers on- and offshore cable services to maximize the utilization of power cable systems.
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. Since 1891, NKT has innovated the power cable technology building the infrastructure for the first light bulbs to the megawatts created by renewable energy today. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 3,900 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 1.8 billion in 2021. NKT - We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Unique role in NKT's Service organization
Would you like to work in a unique role combining legal, commercial and technical challenges?
Then you should apply for this position today!
Support during warranty phase
As a Warranty Manager at Service Operation you will be responsible for supporting our customers during the warranty phase of our projects.
You will manage customer warranty cases for comprehensive projects together with in-house technical support, legal support and the rest of the service organization.
As the customer 's primary contact, you will be responsible for managing the warranty cases that need to be resolved.
Your duties will include:
* financial responsibility during the warranty period
* communicating with stakeholders
* leading the technical team
* ensuring customer satisfaction
Our customers and subcontractors are often located abroad and the position involves some travelling.
Understanding of the entire customer relation process
Experience in working independently with end-customers are required, as well as the ability to successfully lead interaction and the entire customer relations process. You have a positive attitude, are patient, thorough and enjoy working in a multicultural business environment.
You have a sense of urgency and are able to motivate your partners to resolve warranty commitments quickly and cost-efficiently.
Additionally your CV includes:
* Bachelor. or Master degree in construction, mechanical or electrical engineering
* Proven technical competence in construction, mechanical or electrical engineering
* At least 5 years ' experience in project management and service business
* Excellent written and spoken skills in English and Swedish are required and other language skills are an advantage.
* You are familiar with MS Office software (Word, Excel and Project).
We offer an interesting and challenging job in a positive working environment as well as an excellent opportunity to develop your professional skills in project management, customer service and to learn more about NKT technology in the cable business.
The work location is Karlskrona.
Contact and application
Are you looking for a career in a fast-moving, growing and high-tech environment where you will be able to develop on a personal as well as on a career level? Let us know, we are waiting for you!
Please apply at our website at latest 27th of January 2023. Be aware that tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Fredric Holmgren at +46 730 50 30 36. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to HR Business Partner Annika Svensson, annika.svensson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström +46 73 407 02 43
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Welcome with your application!
#LI-NKT Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3378-41256449". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Kontakt
Annika Svensson +46 706310909 Jobbnummer
7320929