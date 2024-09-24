Warehouse workers in northern Stockholm
We are currently seeking dedicated warehouse workers for one of our exciting clients in northern Stockholm, with an immediate start!
Job Description We are looking for individuals who have previous experience working in a warehouse or in similar physically demanding roles and understand the importance of being meticulous and organized. The position requires good physical condition as the job involves a fair amount of heavy lifting as well as packaging the company's products.
Working hours for this position are weekdays, Monday - Friday. Evening and night shifts may occur.
Your Profile
Experience in warehouse work or other physically demanding jobs
Good stamina, teamwork skills, and a strong sense of service
Physically fit and willing to step in wherever needed
Proficiency in English, both spoken and written
Great emphasis is placed on your personality, and we are looking for a team player who wants to be part of a close-knit and positive team. Attention to detail and structure are also qualities that are valued.
Application and Start Date This is a full-time position with an immediate start. You will have a secure employment with Starfinder and a consultant manager who will support you throughout your work.
Questions about the position and process can be directed to Dennis Palenzovski at Dennis.palenzovski@starfinder.se
. Interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
We look forward to receiving your application!
