Waiter/Waitress at Botica
2025-08-31
Join the team at Botica - Stockholm's top-rated Portuguese restaurant and wine bar!
We're looking for an energetic waitress/waiter with at least 3 years of experience to start immediately. If you're passionate about great food, wine, and delivering outstanding guest experiences, we want to hear from you!
What we offer:
Work in a vibrant, cozy setting with a friendly and diverse team
Serve amazing Portuguese cuisine, unique wines, and top-notch coffee
Flexible hours for lunch and dinner shifts
Opportunities to work with groups, families, solo diners, and events
LGBTQ+ friendly and inclusive workspace
Requirements:
Minimum 3 years of professional experience as a waitress/waiter
Skilled in table service and guest interaction
Warm, reliable, and a team player
Available to start ASAP
Swedish or English language skills
Ready to join us? Visit us at Jakobsgatan 3a, or send your application today. Questions? Call +46 8 35 60 42.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30
E-post: alex@botica.se
Jakobs Torg 3a
)
