Waiter/Waitress at Botica

The Whole Fish AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm
2025-08-31


Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos The Whole Fish AB i Stockholm

Join the team at Botica - Stockholm's top-rated Portuguese restaurant and wine bar!
We're looking for an energetic waitress/waiter with at least 3 years of experience to start immediately. If you're passionate about great food, wine, and delivering outstanding guest experiences, we want to hear from you!
What we offer:
Work in a vibrant, cozy setting with a friendly and diverse team

Serve amazing Portuguese cuisine, unique wines, and top-notch coffee

Flexible hours for lunch and dinner shifts

Opportunities to work with groups, families, solo diners, and events

LGBTQ+ friendly and inclusive workspace

Requirements:
Minimum 3 years of professional experience as a waitress/waiter

Skilled in table service and guest interaction

Warm, reliable, and a team player

Available to start ASAP

Swedish or English language skills

Ready to join us? Visit us at Jakobsgatan 3a, or send your application today. Questions? Call +46 8 35 60 42.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30
E-post: alex@botica.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Waiting staff".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
The Whole Fish AB (org.nr 559377-7732)
Jakobs Torg 3a (visa karta)
111 52  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
9483968

