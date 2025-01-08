Waiter Role with a Love for Wine
2025-01-08
About the job
• ** Waiter (Weekends 1 position, full time 1 position) ***
Restaurant TIZNE & Restaurant INTE
Are you passionate about creating memorable dining experiences? Do you thrive in a dynamic restaurant environment? If so, we might have the perfect opportunity for you!
Responsibilities:
Service Excellence: As a waiter, you will be the face of our restaurant. Beyond taking orders and delivering food, we emphasize building lasting connections with our guests. This is not merely a transactional job; it's about ensuring our guests have an exceptional time throughout their visit.
Table Management: Keep track of table turnovers, ensure timely service, and maintain an organized flow in the restaurant.
Hospitality: Create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for our guests. Your genuine hospitality will play a crucial role in enhancing their overall experience.
Wine Knowledge :for the full-time position. We seek candidates with a solid foundation in wines, as it plays a key role in delivering exceptional service. While a diverse skill set is always valued, this role requires a strong wine focus and a readiness to showcase your expertise.
Positions Available:
Long-Term Position: Join our vibrant team for an extended journey in delivering outstanding service.
Short-Term Position (weekends): A fantastic opportunity for those looking to contribute to our team for a defined period.
How to Apply:
If you are enthusiastic, customer-oriented, and excited about joining a team that cares deeply about its craft, we want to hear from you! Please submit your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your relevant experience.
email: info@tizne.se
• *email should be marked as "Waiter WORK APPLICATION 2025" specify is you are applying for the weekend or fill time position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31
