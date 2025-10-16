Waiter Role with a Love for Wine
2025-10-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Visa alla jobb hos Restaurant Mex AB i Göteborg
*** Waiter (Weekends) ***
Restaurant TIZNE
Are you passionate about creating memorable dining experiences? Do you thrive in a dynamic restaurant environment? If so, we might have the perfect opportunity for you!
Responsibilities:
Service Excellence: As a waiter, you will be the face of our restaurant. Beyond taking orders and delivering food, we emphasize building lasting connections with our guests. This is not merely a transactional job; it's about ensuring our guests have an exceptional time throughout their visit.
Table Management: Keep track of table turnovers, ensure timely service, and maintain an organized flow in the restaurant.
Hospitality: Create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for our guests. Your genuine hospitality will play a crucial role in enhancing their overall experience.
Wine Knowledge: We seek candidates with a solid foundation in wines, as it plays a key role in delivering exceptional service. While a diverse skill set is always valued, this role requires a strong wine focus and a readiness to showcase your expertise.
Positions Available:
This is an excellent opportunity for individuals seeking to contribute to our team on a short-term basis, available until the end of November. The position may have reduced hours during December and January due to the holiday period and seasonal slowdown. However, there may be an opportunity to assist at our sister restaurant, La Taqueria, during this time.
How to Apply:
If you are enthusiastic, customer-oriented, and excited about joining a team that cares deeply about its craft, we want to hear from you! Please submit your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your relevant experience.
email: info@tizne.se
• *email should be marked as "Waiter WORK APPLICATION WEEKENDS"
Note: Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the positions are filled. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31
E-post: info@tizne.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Waiter WORK APPLICATION 2025". Arbetsgivare Restaurant Mex AB
(org.nr 559388-7622), http://tizne.se
Fjärde Långgatan 3 (visa karta
)
413 05 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Mex Ab, Restaurant Kontakt
Manager
Hector Mijares info@tizne.se Jobbnummer
9560685