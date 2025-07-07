VVS Engineer
2025-07-07
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
The VVS engineer is part of the Engineering II Team where you will assist the cooling system engineer, gas and cryo engineer and ventilation engineer in their daily tasks, take part in various projects connected to those systems.
You will also be updating P&IDs to match the current system and handle documentation. Our plan is to transfer all P&ID to E-plan so we are able to connect each component to the respective subsystem.
Your main work tasks will be:
- Assist the cooling system engineer, gas and cryo engineer, ventilation engineer in daily tasks
- Participate in various projects
- Handling documentation
- Updating P&ID drawings in CAD software
- Transferring P&ID from AutoCAD to E-plan to have a unified system with electrical and automation department
To be successful in this role, we believe you need to have the following qualifications:
- Fresh graduate or maximum 3 years of experience, university degree with major in engineering (preferably: mechanical, mechatronics) or other education relevant for the position (YH program)
- Knowledge in: CAD software (preferably: AutoCAD, SolidWorks)
- High collaborative and communication skills
- You are able to communicate fluently and effectively in English, both in speaking and writing.
Below are seen as merits:
- Basic understanding of Piping and Instrumentation Diagrams (PID)
- Knowledge in any of the following fields: ventilation, cooling or gas systems
- 3D modelling
- Swedish language
As a person you are a strong communicator and collaborator. You are a proactive and solution-focused person who is independent in carrying out operational tasks. You posses a high integrity and willing to go out of your way to accommodate your colleagues and our users in a very service-oriented manner while maintaining a safe work environment.
What we offer
When you join us at MAX IV, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit: https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-university http://www.sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careerjobs/comp_and_benefits/
Probationary period may apply.
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research infrastructure hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden and abroad, with intense x-rays and state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. Its 16 beamlines receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-rays.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Lunds universitet, MAX IV Kontakt
Magnus Berglund magnus.berglund@maxiv.lu.se +46462228824 Jobbnummer
