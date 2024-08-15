VP Sales Autosense
Are you passionate about international business and complex sales? Do you excel in a global company, driving and developing sales worldwide? If you're a strategic thinker with deep automotive industry knowledge, a drive for top-tier sales performance and an ability for building strong relationships we want to hear from you!
We are on a mission
Did you know that most road accidents are caused by drivers not being fully alert or drowsy? Tobii is on a mission to change that and make our roads safer for everyone! We are therefore exited to announce a key opportunity at Tobii as we are looking for a dynamic VP of Sales for our Autosense division. Come join us!
Tobii's In cabin Driver Monitoring System
Tobii's Driver Monitoring System (DMS) is essential in the automotive industry's transformation. Starting in 2026, all new cars in the EU will require camera-based DMS, and global regulations are following suit. DMS is no longer optional; it's mandatory!
Built on 20 years of eye-tracking innovation and advanced machine learning, Tobii DMS monitors drivers by tracking gaze, eye openness, and head position. This data provides real-time feedback on driver drowsiness and distraction, helping to save lives. Recently, it secured its first design win with the world's largest automotive Tier-1 supplier in Germany- marking just the beginning of its impact.
Learn more about Tobii Autosense
More about the role
As VP of Sales for Autosense, you will be responsible for securing revenue, create market contributions and driving growth for Tobii Autosense, while championing our mission to make roads safer. Our customers are primarily in EMEA, Japan, Korea, and the US, so this role offers extensive travel opportunities. This role will be based in Tobii HQ in Stockholm, in Tokyo or another European location. What a fantastic opportunity!
You'll be part of the Sales & Marketing Management Team, reporting directly to Ann Emilsson, EVP of Sales & Marketing. You'll also collaborate closely with the Senior Vice President of Autosense and our CEO, as the automotive industry is a key focus for us. Additionally, you'll lead and develop a global sales team of 10-15 people.
Your days will be filled with
Secure sales revenue according to targets and business plan
Together with Segment develop the business and our existing customers
Together with Marketing build awareness with key market players
Win new accounts and business through RFI and RFQ processes
Sell to Tier1s, and win the OEMs preference primary in Europe, Americas, Japan, Korea
Monthly Regional Reporting to EVP Sales & Marketing and EVP Finance
You will also be one of the main stakeholders for our segment organization and bring back market and customer feedback for improvements and development.
To be successful in this role, we believe you have
The global sales team operates in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, and we hope you'll thrive in that setting. As this role involves influencing both internal and external stakeholders and navigating our matrix organization, strong networking skills are essential. You excel at collaborating with both central and local teams to secure and sustain business. With your expertise in negotiation, deal structuring, and driving profitable growth, you'll fit right in with our hands-on, can-do team that values creativity and collaboration. We believe you share these qualities!
Broad experience of key account sales (complex sales)
Years of experience from international business (Europe, Americas, Japan, Korea)
Experience of being a manager and full personal responsibility
Experience from Automotive industry
Tobii is an international company, and you will be working worldwide with our customers, so we expect you to be fluent in English. If you know Japanese, Korean or German is a plus!
At Tobii we want you to be yourself and we welcome applicants from all walks of life. It's all about passion, innovation and making things real. Each day is different here at Tobii, hopefully, this is something that motivates you! If you want to be part of a company rather than just work for one we could be the right next step for you!
Next step
We are curious about you, so let us know about your background, experiences and where you're heading. Please address your questions to Sanna Fridell, Head of Talent sanna.fridell@tobii.com
and submit your resume LinkedIn profile through our website.
And don't wait, at Tobii we move quickly!
Learn more about Tobii
We are the global leader in eye tracking, a position we earned through our passion for technology and our ambition to create tech for a better future. Our journey began over 20 years ago when we delivered the world's first plug-and-play eye tracker. Since then, we've been on a mission to build technology that understands human attention and intent. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Tobii covers the global market with offices in Belgium, China, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Switzerland, Romania, Taiwan, the UK, and the US. Our diverse client roster includes carmakers, science labs, elite sports teams, UX design agencies, and many more. Our audience is fascinating, and our growth potential is huge! Så ansöker du
