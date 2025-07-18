VMS Process Coordinator
Vattenfall AB
2025-07-18
Company Description
Vattenfall is a leading European energy company driving the transition to a sustainable energy system. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years and now have a mission of working for fossil freedom. We employ around 21.000 people in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, France and the UK.
Job Description
Are you interested in process improvement? We are now looking for a driven VMS Process Coordinator to join our team!
The position is within CEO Office in SF Legal & CEO Office, and reports to Head of CEO Office while the day-to-day work is led by the Quality Manager. As a VMS Process Coordinator, you will work with the head of Quality as part of the VMS team to coordinate and facilitate the process for updating and establishing Group level policies and instructions which are documented and maintained in the Vattenfall Management System (VMS) according to the defined process. Together you will provide expert guidance to staff functions on how to write and maintain their corporate steering documents, ensuring high quality and coherence of the rules and regulations in VMS across the organization.
You will act as the ambassador for the VMS in the organization, both in quality networks and among "end-users", i.e. managers and employees.
Main responsibilities
Performing regular follow-ups on adherence to ensure published steering documents (i.e. policies & instructions) are implemented in the organisation.
Handling of VMS-documents (incl. review, approval, publication and communication).
Providing support and guidance to BAs/BUs on usage and set-up of their own. management systems and common IT-platform (metadata, publishing, workflows etc).
Providing support and guidance to Staff Functions on their steering setup and processes to ensure the setup is fit for purpose and following group governance
Contributing to the continuous development of VMS and its infrastructure - content, VMS awareness in the organization, usability, efficiency in maintenance etc.
Communicating material such as VMS updates, VMS usage and VMS general knowledge to relevant target groups.
Qualifications
Academic degree on master level
Experience with management systems (in particular ISO-family)
Good knowledge of Office365 and SharePoint
Experience of Enterprise Content Management/Document management and process improvement
Interest and knowledge of Vattenfall's business set-up and organization
Experience of Change Management and/or continuous improvement is considered a merit
Knowledge of IT architecture and IT development skills are considered a merit. An openness to IT Development and AI is expected
Fluent in English (both written and spoken), Swedish or German is a merit
To thrive in this role, you'll need to be a strong communicator who enjoys collaborating across teams and departments with various stakeholders. You'll work closely with colleagues from different parts of the organization, so being open, positive, and active is essential since we need to be open to suggestions and opinions from others to actively support the organization. Your ability to adapt quickly to a dynamic business environment while maintaining a structured and supportive approach will also be key to your success. You have the keen eye for detail and the ability to see the bigger picture We need someone who's curious, forward-thinking and open to embracing innovation, especially in areas like AI and IT tools, to explore how they can enhance our daily work.
Geographical area of responsibility
The job scope is the whole Vattenfall group, but preferably the position is located at the head office in Stockholm.
Additional Information
For more information about the position, you are welcome to contact hiring manager Sara Sahl, 0730572594. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact recruiter Catalina Roa Rodriguez, catalina.roarodriguez@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00. Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO).
We welcome your application no later than 22nd of August . We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our career's website. Selection and interviews are held after last application date.
We look forward to receiving your application!
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-22
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
SOLNA
Solna - Vattenfall
9431949