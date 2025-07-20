Visual & Commercial Specialist
2025-07-20
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Visual & Commercial Specialist at Weekday, you will play a key role in creating and developing an inspiring retail experience on brand, elevating our unique brands and products.
You will:
Translate the Assortment strategies and commercial beliefs to a product activation & curation plan for your concepts to maximize selling and profitability
Know your product offer: retail situation, fashion level and competitors
Travel regularly to our stores in Europe to follow up on execution, coach and support teams.
Collaborate with multiple stakeholders to gather insights and ensure alignment
Be a key player in our growth phase, helping to shape new ways of working and improve store environments.
Your Responsibilities:
Create and communicate clear visual and assortment guidelines.
Act with urgency on selling opportunities/threats in collaboration with merchandisers.
Support store teams with coaching, workshops, and follow-ups.
Drive improvements in revenue per visitor and conversion through strong visual execution.
Contribute to the development of our new store setup and visual identity.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will collaborate with assortment, visual merchandisers and retail operations, area teams and store teams across all Weekday stores, as well as cross-functional partners to ensure a cohesive and aligned brand experience throughout all touchpoints.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for someone with:
A few years experience as a Visual Manager in, store, area or region.
You love fashion and you know retail.
Proven ability to coach and lead others
Experience creating presentations and visual tools that simplify complex information
Expert in Power Point and proficient in Excel, Assortment Overview,
And someone who is:
Collaborative, flexible, and action-oriented
Structured and efficient
Resourceful, proactive, and open-minded
Passionate about fashion and visual storytelling
Motivated by growth, feedback, and driving sales through visual excellence
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This is a full-time permanent position based at our Head Office in Stockholm Södermalm.
If you feel this opportunity is exciting feel free to apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 31st July. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
In this role, you will be able to take advantage of a hybrid working arrangement. You will have the flexibility to work both remotely and, from the office. While remote working is part of our offer, approx. 4 days per week office presence is required to foster strong collaborations and team work.
Please note this position is offered on a local contract, therefore you should have the legal right to work in Sweden before applying. Other candidates are welcome to register their interest, and we will keep you in mind for future opportunities.
WHO WE ARE
Weekday/Monki
Weekday is where culture moves fast and expression runs deep. Your everyday remix wrapped in denim. Too much, not enough, perfect. A wardrobe of contrasts: Effortless basics, monochrome shades, and edgy cuts. The signature jeans that go with everything-and express it all. More than fashion - it's a moment, a mood, culture in motion. Every version, all at once.
Monki is a state of mind, wearing the moods all the time. From hot basics to It-dresses and skirts, wild prints to match whatever feels right. It's about the energy, the fierce force that's always on point and ever-present. It's being curious -imagining it, making it real, because style is never just one thing. Learn more about Weekday here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees attractive benefits with broad development opportunities. All our employees receive a 25% staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to this, Weekday-based colleagues also receive:
In addition to this, Weekday-based colleagues also receive:
30 days holiday
A collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
Wellness benefit 3000kr/year
Benify Benefits Portal
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
