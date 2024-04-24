Visual Merchandiser/Sales Associate
As a combined visual merchandiser and sales associate in our store, you are responsible for the overall inspirational look of the store, the execution of campaigns following the global guidelines and giving the customers an unforgettable shopping experience.
We see that you have experience and interest in fashion, design and home décor as well as a service-oriented disposition and excellent sales skills. You are brave, energetic, dedicated and have a positive attitude. You always put the customer first and keeping the store organized and with high visual standard is a natural part of your vision.
Requirements:
Up to date with retail/VM trends and consumer behaviors.
Excellent sales skills and a service-oriented disposition
Attention to detail and a sense of responsibility
Good teamwork skills, flexibility and pressure resistance
Innovative thinker with strong execution power Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-04
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-04
E-post: josefine.arnstad@marimekko.com
Store Manager
Josefine Arnstad josefine.arnstad@marimekko.com Jobbnummer
