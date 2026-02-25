Visual Designer
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will take a leading role in shaping a cohesive and innovative visual narrative for a digital fashion experience. The work is highly collaborative and requires confident stakeholder management, clear concept presentations, and the ability to align creative vision with business goals, content strategy, brand direction, and technical feasibility.
Job DescriptionLead the creative process to craft a cohesive and innovative visual narrative for a digital fashion experience
Manage stakeholders and present creative concepts clearly to deliver strong fashion stories across digital touchpoints
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to turn ideas into impactful solutions, balancing creative vision with business goals, content strategy, technical feasibility, and brand direction
RequirementsFigma
Strong craft leadership with the ability to set up and drive a creative process
Proven ability to manage stakeholders and present concepts with clarity
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
