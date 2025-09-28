Visual Commercial
ITX Sverige AB / Grafiska jobb / Solna Visa alla grafiska jobb i Solna
2025-09-28
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ITX Sverige AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Göteborg
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
MASSIMO DUTTI- MALL OF SCANDINAVIA
VISUAL COMMERCIAL- 38,25
Permanent position
Our Visual Commercial is the main person responsible for executing the commercial strategy while
keeping up the Massimo Dutti image standards, adapted to the customer.
How we imagine you are
• Is interested and knowledgeable about the product line, fashion trends and
competitors in the local retail market.
• Has the ability to show the brand's personality and attract the customer's vision
through analysis and merchandising.
• Responsible for the general image of the store and adapting the layout according to
customer typology.
Key Responsibilities
• Ensure visual and product layout aligns with brand standards and sales goals
• Analyze product performance and trends to improve commercial impact
• Train and support store teams in visual and commercial execution
• Maintain high standards in store image, decoration, and replenishment
• Collaborate with managers to plan layouts and optimize store sections
What we offer
Our internal talent is our greatest asset and we are proud of offering internal promotion
programs where you will find opportunities to grow, e-learning and training programs - we
never stop learning!
You will be rewarded with a competitive compensation package and you will also receive
25% discount to buy the latest trends in any of our Inditex brands available in your
market.
We are committed to ensure that our recruitment processes are barrier free and as
inclusive as possible to everyone. This includes making adjustments for people with
disability or long-term conditions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ITX Sverige AB
(org.nr 556569-8577)
Stjärntorget 2 (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Massimo Dutti Jobbnummer
9529753