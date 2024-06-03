Vice President of Engineering
2024-06-03
Vice President of Engineering @ Quiddly - part of the Blingdale Group
Quiddly, a pioneering force in the Fintech industry, is seeking a dynamic and visionary Vice President of Engineering to steer our engineering departmentstowards unprecedented success. In the wake of our rapid expansion and in anticipation of a broader global influence, this role presents a unique opportunity to make a tangible impact on the fintech landscape. Join us in our mission to revolutionize financial technologies and lead our skilled team towards excellence.
Your Role:As the Vice President of Engineering, you'll play a pivotal role in steering our organization's engineering efforts. You'll be hands-on, guiding our team through the execution of projects with precision and expertise. Your responsibilities will include:
Leadership and Execution: Leading our engineering efforts with a hands-on approach, ensuring projects are delivered efficiently and effectively.
Team Building: Identifying, recruiting, and developing engineering talent, fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation.
Resource Management: Taking charge of resource allocation to ensure optimal development capacity for project delivery.
Process Improvement: Streamlining our development practices for maximum efficiency and productivity.
Tech Insight: Keeping abreast of tech trends, implementing new technologies to drive progress.
Collaboration: Working closely with other departments to ensure seamless product development.
Cost Control: Efficiently managing budgets to optimize resource utilization.
We Offer You: Allocation in our Options Program Remote work up to 50% of your working hours Select your own equipment from preferred supplier 6 weeks prepaid vacation Occupational pension according to ITP plan Parental leave pay Annual health check Wellness allowance of 4,000 SEK / year Paid parking just outside our office Bicycle benefit for those who prefer to commute by bike Breakfast & Fika - Crackers and fika are always close at hand Join regular after works and happenings! Ping Pong til you drop in our internal table tennis league Team spirit - become part of a tight and successful team Saas & Fintech - two of the hottest industries on the market A development plan for you as an individual Great career opportunities within the Blingdale Group
Your Background:
We are looking for a candidate who possesses:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field
Solid experience in SaaS and product development
Proven track record of leading agile engineering teams
Experience managing resource planning for large teams
Over 10 years of software engineering and IT project management experience
Expertise in building and scaling software systems
Strong technical skills with excellent problem-solving abilities
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English
Who Are You?
We're seeking a hands-on leader with a passion for technology and innovation, especially in AI and LLMs. You're not afraid to roll up your sleeves and dive into the details. You thrive in dynamic environments, making strategic decisions while inspiring your team to reach new heights.
Site and languageHybrid, On-site in Malmö, Sweden 50 %We have an office in central Malmö, and even though we offer a hybrid-work model we encourage our employees to come in to collaborate in person. To be able to lead the team we expect you to be present at the office to a greater extent.
We speak English in the development organization. Swedish is the primary language at the office and for the rest of the organization.
About QuiddlyQuiddly, which is part of the Blingdale Group, is a software company that licenses and develops platforms for credit and invoice management. We are currently offering modules for invoicing, factoring and debt collection, payment solutions, and our integration engine Squidd. We own, develop and maintain all source code, while focusing on scalable, secure and flexible system architecture.
Quiddly's concept is simple, but the solutions are advanced. Our customers can pick and choose from our presets to lay the foundation for a new fintech product. Everything is state of the art modular technology that integrates with all types of systems. Ersättning
