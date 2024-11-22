Vice president Electric Vehicle Experience
2024-11-22
Join the Electrification Revolution as Vice presidentElectric Vehicle (EV)Experience
Are you a visionary leader with the drive to redefine the EV experience? We're looking for an exceptional VP EV Experience to lead our strategy, product portfolio, and growth in one of the most transformative industries of our time. This is your chance to shape the future of electrification on a global scale and leave a lasting legacy.
WirelessCar's JourneyTo give people the freedom to move in a safer, more sustainable and smart way, more shareable, connected and software-loaded cars are needed. That's why we aim to accelerate the digital transformation in the automotive industry and in the next few years infuse over 100 million cars with digital services that turn car data to smart mobility! Join our ride and get in the driver's seat to realize this together with customers like Volkswagen, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover!Your Role
As Vice president Electric Vehicle Experience, you will:
Define the Strategy: Develop and implement a cutting-edge EV product strategy that drives growth, profitability, and market leadership.
Lead the Team and be part of the Management Team: Inspire and manage a high-performing team of 20, fostering agility and innovation across global markets. Secure 24/7 support for the products. Actively work in the Management Team to secure the success of WirelessCar.
Scale Innovation: Take EV products from concept to global launch, ensuring seamless scalability and long-term profitability.
Drive Partnerships: Build and nurture strategic relationships within R&D in the automotive, energy, and charging sectors.
Analyze and Adapt: Leverage market insights, trends, and competitor analysis to identify new opportunities and keep our products ahead of the curve.
Own the Results: Take full P&L responsibility for the EV Experience portfolio and align strategies with our overarching business goals.
What We're Looking For
You are a strategic thinker, a creative problem solver, and a natural leader.
Experience:
10+ years in product management or strategic business development, with at least 5 years in a global context.
A proven track record of taking EV products from idea to global scale with significant profitability.
Deep networks in R&D and partnerships within the automotive, energy, or charging industries.
Proven track record of working in a management team.
Expertise:
Strong understanding of market trends and EV usability challenges.
Agile practices and solution/service delivery experience.
Exceptional analytical skills with the ability to turn data into actionable strategies.
Leadership:
A results-oriented mindset and experience leading global, cross-functional teams.
Strong communication skills with the ability to influence at the executive level.
The ability to prioritize and organize work efficiently, with a strong sense of urgency and business focus.
Education:
A degree in engineering, economics, or similar; MBA preferred.
To join our journey WirelessCar is always on the move, often into uncharted land. We are curious, believe in collaboration and are always open to new ideas on how we can make a difference. When you join our journey, you will be part of a great crew of highly competent and warmhearted people from all over the world. You will get the freedom to lead your own work and inspire others, to move into new technologies, to move into the organization and to work flexibly. Both internally and externally empowering smart, sustainable movement is our quest on our way to the destination.
Way of working At WirelessCar we believe in a Hybrid Remote work setup. While your team is based in Gothenburg, regular onsite presence is essential to support the ongoing development of the organization. This role also involves international travel to visit customers and our global sites.
Interested?
If you're ready to lead, innovate, and drive electrification forward, this is your moment.
Apply today and become the driving force behind the EV revolution! For inquiries contact recruiting consultant Anna Petersson, PS Partner, +46 761 717 645.
Fantastic! Answer some questions and add your resume. We are looking forward to your application! Last day of application is: 2024-12-08
Before you apply:
Applicants must have a valid work permit for the EU area.
Our company language is English, so we kindly ask that you submit your application in English.
