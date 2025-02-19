Verification & Data Engineer, Electromobility
Are you passionate about data, batteries, and contributing to the future of electromobility? Do you thrive in a collaborative environment and enjoy tackling complex challenges? Then Together Tech is looking for you!
Join the mobility team as a Verification & Data Engineer within electromobility and use your experience to shape the future of electric vehicles. You will be responsible for ensuring the quality and integrity of battery data, contributing directly to data-driven development decisions. You will manage, process, and present data, preparing it for ML/AI implementation and contributing to improved data handling processes. A key aspect of this role involves leveraging your Python programming skills to automate data analysis, processing, and testing procedures, enabling efficient and insightful results.
Your technical bakgrund
Master's/Bachelor's degree in computer science, electrical engineering or related field.
Professional experience in testing/verification from the automotive industry.
Extensive professional knowledge in python and data management.
Good command of written and spoken English, professionally.
Your personal characteristics Being a consultant puts extra light on having a flexible and curious mindset, a self-reliant way of working and your capability to build strong relationships with customers and colleagues, while keeping track of the target picture. You stay current with industry trends and emerging technologies and are motivated to develop together with us.
Together Tech for sustainability We provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have a collective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences. Our commitment is to give you great conditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We take pride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024 and 2025 by Karriärföretagen!
