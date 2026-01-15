Verification Engineer- Complete Vehicle
2026-01-15
We are now looking for a Verification Engineer within Complete Vehicle Testing of commercial vehicles.
Job description:
Verify end-user-functions for complete vehicle
Provide software and hardware developers with customer perspective feedback and assisting in fault-tracing software issues.
Review functional requirements to develop test cases
Help advance the development of new testing methods and procedures within the team
Plan and co-ordinate testing activities
Experience and tools required:
Minimum 5 years of hands-on experience in test & fault tracing -complete vehicle
Automotive experience is a MUST and preferably within commercial vehicles
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Fluent in English - both written and spoken.
University Degree in Electrical /SW /Mechatronics Engineering or similar
Experience in HIL rig testing
Fault tracing and bug fixes on a complete vehicle level
Securing quality and readiness before release
Self-motivated, must be able to take own initiatives and drive issues forward internally
Skilled in: CANalyzer and CANoe, Programming experience (preferable Python), SystemWeaver, SW configurator, Engineering Tool. KOLA is a plus.
Please do not hesitate to apply today as we interview on rolling basis. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-14
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
