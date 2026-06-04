Verification engineer
Quest Consulting Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-04
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Assignment Description
We are looking for a verification engineer to support quality assurance activities across system and software solutions. The role requires a structured, practical, and quality-oriented approach, along with independence and strong analytical skills. You will collaborate with multiple stakeholders in an agile setting, contribute to automation efforts, maintain relevant documentation, and verify interactions between technical components and systems. Responsibilities include system-level verification, acceptance and regression testing, defect analysis, and supporting readiness for releases.
Required Qualifications
Previous experience working in agile development environments.
Solid experience in complete vehicle-level testing and verification, along with an understanding of vehicle electrical and electronic architecture.
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Capability to analyze and troubleshoot communication between ECUs, software components, and vehicle systems, as well as experience in defect investigation and driving issue resolution through to closure.
At least four to five years of practical experience in embedded software verification, preferably within the automotive industry, combined with experience in diagnostic systems and aftermarket-related solutions.
It is considered advantageous if you have practical experience working with complete vehicles in verification, diagnostics, or troubleshooting, familiarity with test automation frameworks, experience using automotive testing tools such as CANoe or similar, and knowledge of aftermarket diagnostic tools.
Your Application
Does the role sound interesting and like a good fit? We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as we are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We can only receive and process your application if you register your CV in our portal. Due to GDPR regulations, we cannot accept applications via email. We warmly welcome your application! The assignment is part of Quest Consulting's staffing services.
About Us
We are specialists in IT, Technology, HR, Administration, and Finance. Our goal is to be your personal partner, which is why it is very important to us to work according to our core values. Our key principles are to be Personal, Innovative, and Professional. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quest Consulting Sverige AB
(org.nr 556945-6659)
Göteborg (visa karta
)
135 79 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Quest Consulting info@quest.se Jobbnummer
9947579