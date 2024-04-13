Verification Engineer
2024-04-13
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
There is now an opportunity for you to join Volvo Group Trucks Technology in the development of our products. Computational System Infrastructure has an increased need of skilled electrical hardware engineers within the group for Electronic HW System in Gothenburg.
Our team consists of highly motivated and skilled engineers who are passionate about designing, developing and maintain HW and physical architecture.
We do this with the high Volvo Quality Standards ensuring the overall quality of HW and/or Systems within the Volvo Group.
Essentially, we are a team dedicated to our work, fostering creativity and operate with trust in each individual, emphasizing teamwork, and providing opportunities for both professional and personal growth.
Who are you?
In this role, you will collaborate with the internal verification team and component owners to support internal environmental and electrical testing needs. The primary objective is to ensure the up-to-date functionality of our internal test facility in accordance with our technical requirements.
What's in it for you?
• Support the hardware development with expertise regarding requirements, test setup and verification.
• Support the hardware owners in discussions with our supplers.
• Review supplier test setups, conduct internal testing, and draft reports based on verification needs.
• Contribute to developing new testing methods and procedures within the relevant team.
• Deepen understanding of truck electrical systems and operational environments.
• Gain insights into product usage from an end customer's perspective.
• Propose and engage in Advanced Engineering activities within the domain.
• Support colleagues in developing expertise in the field.
Ready for the next move?
• Strong grasp of verification/validation purposes and processes.
• Experienced in various environmental testing types and use of tools like CANalyzer/CANoe.
• Familiar with international Environmental/Mechanical/Electrical Requirements (ISO 16750).
• Basic understanding of commercial vehicle physical, electrical and EMC environments.
• Knowledge in supplier development follow-up (SIPD) and analogue and digital circuit design is a merit.
• A genuine interest in technology, especially in electronics and electrical engineering
A strong candidate possesses an analytical mindset, drive for improvement, and values personal integrity. They are results-oriented and flexible, with excellent networking and communication skills, contributing effectively to team dynamics.
For further questions please contact:
Hiring manager: Daniel Lith, phone: +46 31 322 94 51
Last application date: 18 April 2024
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
