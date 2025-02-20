Verification Engineer - Car Service Business
2025-02-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
The purpose of Car Service Business is to enable an effortless car usage and service experience. The automotive industry is currently undergoing a significant transformation driven by changing consumer behaviours, technology shifts, and digitalization. The team, System Support within Car Service Business is responsible for making life less complicated for consumers.
How? Secure quality in software through testing with a customer-value-perspective, to provide a effort-less experience for workshops and customers.
What you'll do
We are looking for a Software Verification Engineer to join our Test & validation team.
Your responsibility is to secure the quality of software downloads with VIDA as a tool for new car projects as well backwards compatible in previous car models.
* Developing and performing tests both in vehicle and software based.
* Support in early-verification car programs.
* Support in software releases by validating quality.
* Reduce software download error rates.
* Report deviations from test results.
* Contribute to further development of application release processes.
* Participate in early phases of development to support with testing.
Since we are working with testing and validation in the vehicles based only in our office at Torslanda, this position require fully on-site availability.
What you'll bring
You hold a university degree in Computer Engineering or Software Engineering and have accumulated several years of experience in embedded systems, particularly within the automotive sector.
Your expertise extends to vehicle electrical architecture, and you possess a European driving license, enabling you to test drive vehicles as part of your role.
Additionally, your precision in testing and validation processes guarantees high-quality outcomes, making you an asset in ensuring the reliability and performance of automotive software and systems.
On a personal level, you are well-structured and approach your tasks with a strong analytical mindset. As a team player with a positive attitude, you excel in communication and collaborate effectively with others.
Your adaptability allows you to thrive in various situations and meet specific needs, making you well-suited for an international work environment. You possess a strong customer focus, demonstrating courage and the ability to balance the interests of multiple stakeholders. These competencies are crucial for success in this role. Ersättning
