Vendor Relationship Associate - Tech Procurement
2025-07-09
Are you looking to make a significant impact on how Spotifiers work and partner with industry leading cloud providers?
Part of Spotify's Technology Procurement team, the Vendor Management Office consists of vendor program managers that help Spotify engineers adapt quickly and thrive. Members of the VMO implement and maintain some of the most complex global engagements around the world. Your role will be to connect our technology strategy to the commercial and financial aspects of these partnerships together with a diverse group of technical collaborators. You will be involved across the entire lifecycle of these relationships from strategy to prioritization, governance, and, finally, public celebration of joint successes.
In this role you will make a significant and direct impact on how Spotify works and serves music, podcasts and audiobooks to hundreds of millions of people per day.
What You'll Do
Foster vendor relationships at an enterprise level, with the goal to create and maintain mutually beneficial, healthy partnerships
Connect and facilitate knowledge exchange, action plans and delivery between the Spotify engineering organization and the engineering organization from our partners
Articulate technology infrastructure strategy working with Spotify's engineering organization with strategic partners
Work with our strategic vendors to coordinate proactive communications, QBRs, SPRs and relationship management to set and update goals in the partnership
Experience defining projects, identifying risks, handling cost, coordinating scope, identifying dependencies, supporting the deployment of new product and feature development.
Support key partners and business leads in both SaaS and Cloud operations (e.g., launch/capacity planning), technical support, and escalation management.
Create and deliver best practices recommendations, tutorials, blog articles, and technical RFCs to different levels of key business and technical partners.
Who You Are
1-3+ years of experience managing sophisticated and complicated vendors ranging from start-ups to large enterprises
Ability to articulate value from strategic technology choices in a crisp focused manner both to our own engineering organization and to our partners
Interpersonal skills to build relationships between engineering organizations that are characterized by a high degree of transparency and trust
Familiarity with commercial negotiations and their interplay with strategic technology choices.
Knowledge and experience participating in engineering discussions that tackle concerns and provide solutions across multiple, global vendors
Where You'll Be
This role is based in Stockholm
