VCB Safety Manager, e-Mobility

Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
Are you driven by the chance to make a real impact on both products and society? At Scania, safety is our top priority as we transition toward sustainable transport through electrification. Now, you have the opportunity to join our Electrification Development team as a VCB Safety Manager, ensuring our electrified vehicles are safe to build, use, and maintain. You'll work cross-functionally from early design through testing, with a current focus on crash safety, and play a key role in shaping the future of electric transport.
Job Responsibilities
In this role, you will:
• Support crash test planning and provide input on how to test electric vehicles.
• Monitor crash testing progress and evaluate results.
• Define safety requirements for crash-related functions with system and function owners.
• Identify and aggregate design and system risks at vehicle level.
• Develop and maintain safety guidelines and documentation.
• Contribute to incident investigations and root cause analysis.
• Collaborate across teams within Scania and the TRATON Group.
• Help shape and develop the safety role as organizational needs evolve.
Who You Are
You are analytical, communicative, and thrive in a collaborative environment. With a curious mindset and a strong sense of responsibility, you're eager to improve both products and processes. You have a background in engineering-preferably in electrical or mechanical fields-and experience or interest in safety, testing, or electric vehicles. Fluent English is essential, and familiarity with Scania or TRATON is a plus.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
We're a team of 20 engineers, safety managers, product owners, and scrum masters developing the Voltage Class B (60V-1500V) power distribution system for Scania's electrified vehicles. Our work spans from design to end-user experience and involves close collaboration with R&D, production, and international teams within the TRATON Group.
As your manager, I focus on empowering the team to perform at its best by fostering trust, open technical discussions, and a positive team spirit. I believe that great results come from strong collaboration and a workplace where people enjoy working together.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-25. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period.
Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Mårten Kreiss Amberg, recruiting manager, at marten.kreiss.amberg@scania.com
