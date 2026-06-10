Family manager wanted in Gothenburg
VivBon AB / Storhushållsföreståndarjobb / Värmdö Visa alla storhushållsföreståndarjobb i Värmdö
2026-06-10
, Vaxholm
, Tyresö
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos VivBon AB i Värmdö
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
A family in Gothenburg is looking for a reliable and self-sufficient housekeeper who wants to take overall responsibility for the home and help create structure in everyday life.
The family lives in a 200 sqm house and has two children aged 11 and 10.
This position is ideal for someone who is detail-oriented, proactive, and comfortable taking responsibility without needing close supervision. You may have experience from hotels, cleaning, service, or similar roles where organization, planning, and quality have been important. It is a big advantage if you have children of your own or experience with family life.
Responsibilities include:
Cleaning and general household maintenance
Laundry and organizing
Shopping and running errands
Preparing simple meals
Handling deliveries and packages
Helping pack for activities and trips
Keeping track of the children's belongings and activities
Coordinating schedules, bookings, and practical details
Preparing the home for celebrations, holidays, and guests
Creating structure and staying one step ahead in daily life
We are looking for someone who:
Has experience in cleaning, hotels, service, or household-related work
Is independent and good at organizing their work
Enjoys practical tasks and helping others
Is reliable, discreet, and interested in a long-term position
Is aged 40–45+
Has a driver's license
Apply today! The position will be filled as soon as we find the right person. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vivbon AB
(org.nr 559114-0594)
Strandvägen 7 A (visa karta
)
134 40 GUSTAVSBERG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9958432