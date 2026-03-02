UX Writer / Content Designer
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join cross-functional, agile product teams to craft the in-app experience for connected smart home products such as robot vacuums, air purifiers, and air conditioners. The role focuses on end-to-end content design, with occasional contributions to core journeys such as account, onboarding, and voice experiences.
Job DescriptionDesign excellent content experiences across the product, including information architecture, UI microcopy, instructional content, naming conventions, and other UX content elements
Manage content and translations in Figma and the CMS to support frequent release cycles
Collaborate with design, research, product, and engineering to solve user problems through iterative content design
Partner with stakeholders outside the digital product organization (e.g., Marketing, Post-Purchase, R&D, Brand) to ensure a coherent and consistent customer journey
Contribute to the design system by maintaining and evolving the global glossary, and creating UX writing guidelines and patterns
Support translation work if you are a native-level Swedish speaker or have native-level proficiency in another language
Requirements2+ years of experience writing content for web/mobile products
Solid understanding of UX design principles and interaction patterns
Fluent in spoken and written English
Experience with content management systems (e.g., Phrase)
Experience working in Figma
Knowledge of localization and accessibility best practices
Ability to clearly articulate content/design rationale and work effectively with feedback and critique
