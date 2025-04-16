UX/UI Lead
2025-04-16
We now have a new requirement and are looking for a consultant colleague with the qualifications listed below. The position is part of our consulting business, which means you will be employed by us and work either with clients or on internal projects and assignments.
As part of your application, you may be presented to clients/partners as part of the recruitment process. If selected for the assignment, you will be employed by us and work either with clients or on internal projects and assignments as part of our consulting business. Job Description * Discovery & Research: Conduct research to understand the current user experience, identify pain points, and gather customer feedback through surveys, interviews, or usability tests with different user groups in multiple countries. Benchmark major competitors' alternatives
• Wireframing & Prototyping: Based on findings from above, and on own expert knowledge, develop concepts of new intuitive user interfaces to be evaluated with representatives from the different user groups. Create low and high-fidelity wireframes and interactive prototypes that showcase the proposed design concepts.
• UI Specification: Write a specification of the final concept for the software team, including visual design mockups, ensuring the interface is modern, clean, and user-friendly, while reflecting thecompany's branding. Provide all necessary design assets, documentation, and guidelines for the development team to implement the new interface.
• Testing & Iteration: Test and evaluate that the implementation is done according to the specification. Conduct usability testing sessions with real users (from the different customer groups) to gather feedback and refine the designs accordingly.
• Collaboration with Customers: The expert is expected to collaborate with our service customers, other team members and stakeholders throughout the design process to ensure their needs and preferences are met, and to ask smart questions and propose new ideas.
• Documentation: Draft content for any manuals impacted by the change in user interface.
Your Profile (Must-have requirements) * Proven experience in UX/UI design with a portfolio of past web design projects. * Ten or more years of UX design experience. Preference will be given to consultant who has experience designing solutions for HVAC or complex solutions handled by laypeople * Ability to understand detailed requirements and design complete user experiences that meet different users' needs and vision. * Experience in conducting user research, user testing, and iterative design processes. * A clear understanding of the importance of user-centred design and design thinking. * Ability to clearly and effectively communicate design processes, ideas, and solutions with customers and cross-functional teams. Application deadline: 30-04-2025
About Us We currently employ experienced consultants in areas such as System Development, AI, Machine Learning, Testing, Cloud, Infra DevOps, and IT Project Management. Working at Deploja is something entirely different from working at an ordinary consulting company-and we are really proud of that. So, what makes us unique? We simply offer more than just a high salary and greater freedom; that's just the beginning. With us, you'll find the work environment and opportunities you deserve. Welcome to Deploja, where the grass is indeed greener!
Vi erbjuder dig följande, Valet är ditt!
Exciting assignments with our many clients. We focus on long-term projects, which gives you the opportunity to create value for the client while also developing yourself.
A secure monthly salary - together we'll agree on a base salary depending on your assignments.
Company car - we encourage you to choose an electric car for a more sustainable future.
Occupational pension and great opportunities for salary conversion.
Vacation - Would you like more than 30 days of vacation, perhaps 60 days?
Private health insurance, accident insurance, and life insurance for increased security.
Skills development - you set your own budget and choose the training you wish to attend.
Quality of life - Are you struggling to balance everyday life and wish to work a little less while still earning as much, if not more?
We handle applications continuously, and due to the high workload, it's especially important to include a short motivation for the position, explaining how you meet the requirements.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Deploja AB
