UX Designer
2024-12-16
Join Customer First as a UX Designer!
Customer First is a leading ai company in contact center software, on a mission to revolutionize customer interactions with the power of AI. Founded in 2015, Customer First has been creating a hypermodern platform using AI to transform customer experiences. Now in an exciting growth phase, the company is challenging the status quo of customer interaction design. By joining Customer First, your ideas could spark the next big revolution in how businesses and customers connect.
At Customer First, we focus on crafting exceptional customer journeys. Our team dives deep into emerging technologies to optimize experiences and streamline engagement, ensuring every interaction is smooth, meaningful, and innovative. Collaboration is at the heart of what we do, as we work closely with customers to shape a platform that exceeds expectations.
Are you ready to play a central role in designing the future of customer experience? Join us at Customer First and create designs that will define the future.
Key Responsibilities
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design intuitive, seamless, and impactful customer journeys.
Use Figma to create wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity designs that align with the brand and user needs.
Conduct user research, usability testing, and data analysis to inform and validate design decisions.
Work closely with developers and stakeholders to ensure designs are implemented accurately and effectively.
Contribute to the continuous improvement of design systems, ensuring consistency across all products and platforms.
Stay updated on the latest UX trends, AI integrations, and design best practices, incorporating them into your work.
Advocate for user-centered design, ensuring that the end-user experience remains at the core of all decision-making.
Qualifications
Proficiency in Figma and other industry-standard UX design tools.
A solid portfolio showcasing a range of user-centered design work, including wireframes, prototypes, and user flows.
Experience conducting user research and applying insights to design decisions.
Strong understanding of usability principles, interaction design, and accessibility standards.
Ability to collaborate effectively with developers, product managers, and other stakeholders.
Familiarity with design systems and their creation or maintenance.
An innovative mindset, eager to explore and adopt new tools, especially AI-powered design enhancements.
Knowledge of contact center technologies or SaaS platforms is a plus but not required.
Why Customer First?
At Customer First, you'll have the chance to make a real impact in a fast-growing, innovation-driven company. You'll collaborate with a talented team, solve meaningful challenges, and shape the future of customer interactions through design.
Are you ready to revolutionize the way businesses and customers connect? Apply now and help build the customer experience platform of tomorrow!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-30
E-post: careers@customerfirst.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "UX Designer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Teleoffice Viewcom AB
(org.nr 556653-8558), https://customerfirst.se
Gustav III:s Boulevard 134 (visa karta
)
169 70 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Customer First AB Jobbnummer
9064024