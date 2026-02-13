UX designer - HomeQ
Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-02-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
About us at HomeQ: As Sweden's largest marketplace for first-hand residential rentals, HomeQ stands at the forefront of bringing together home seekers and real estate companies. We're a fast-growing scale-up company acquired in early 2024 by the leading marketplace operator in the Nordics, Vend (previously Schibsted).
Team Dynamics & Workstyle: At HomeQ, we believe in the power of collaboration and autonomy by using the Shape-Up methodology. Our teams are small, self-sufficient units comprising a backend engineer, a frontend engineer, and a product designer. Working on projects we call 'pitches', you'll be given the freedom to define, implement, and refine solutions in 6-week cycles. It's a place where your creativity can flourish and your solutions can transform the way people find homes and landlords find people.
Your role and experience: As a UX Designer you will play a key role in shaping our products and overall user experience. You will work closely with product, engineering, and our customers to understand user needs and translate them into clear, intuitive solutions. This is a broad and hands on role with a lot of responsibility and influence.
Example responsibilitie:
Conduct user research with our customers to inform design decisions
Drive the full design process, from early exploration and flows to mockups and prototypes
Define and evolve the design direction together with developers and product owners
Qualifications:
5+ years of experience as a UX or Product Designer in digital product development
A relevant education in design
A deep understanding of UX, UI, and research
Fluent Swedish and English, both spoken and written
It is a plus if you:
Have experience working closely with developers
Have previously worked in a startup environment, preferably within tech
Why HomeQ?
Enjoy the pace of a fast growing scale-up while having the financial stability of Vend, the largest marketplace operator in the Nordics
Solve a problem that everyone has a relationship with, make rental housing easier!
Work in agile, small autonomous teams where you'll have a large impact
Enjoy a work environment that values innovation and responsibility
Ready to make rental housing more accessible? Apply now and join HomeQ! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6889166-1841041". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB
(org.nr 556653-6230), https://jobb.ants.se
Virkesvägen 2 (visa karta
)
120 30 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ants Jobbnummer
9741303