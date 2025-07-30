Utilities Engineer
Job Title: Utilities Engineer
Location: Uppsala
Galderma Uppsala is looking for a Utilities Engineer. The Utilities Engineer ensures that the site's utility systems are managed, maintained, and performs according to Galderma specifications and regulatory demands within medical device and pharmaceuticals.
The Utilities Engineer will manage WFI (Water For Injection), PW (Purified Water), Clean Steam, Clean Compressed Air and Process Gases, Cooling Water, Plant steam, and Compressed Air systems and more used in Galderma's production. He/she is responsible for planning routine testing and maintenance program for the site utility systems. Work will be done in close collaboration with utility technicians, production team, Quality Control as well as project engineers and provide guidance when needed.
Key Tasks
* Monitor and manage the operation of utility systems, ensuring performance. Plan and undertake ongoing maintenance, monitoring and troubleshooting of utility systems.
* Report, investigate and close deviations, execute CAPAs and Effectiveness checks within area of responsibility in accordance with Galderma Quality Management System.
* Involved in the planning and implementation of system upgrades or expansions to meet the changing needs of production.
* Ensure that utility systems comply with regulations and maintain accurate documentation, conduct audits prepare reports and participate in regulatory inspections
* Develop contingency plans and strategies to address utility related emergencies to ensure minimal downtime and business continuity
* Work with the various departments and teams within the manufacturing plant
Skills & Qualifications
* Engineering Degree or equivalent career experience
* Works with utilities in pharma/medical devices industry preferred but can also consider candidates working with similar job tasks with in other industries
* Knowledge of Good Manufacturing Practice
* Professional level Swedish and English is necessary as reports are in both Swedish and English
* Practical experience with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), and Deviations and CAPA
* Experience with ERP systems (e.g. SAP, M3) a plus
What we offer in return
You will be working with a highly experienced and innovative team involved in maintaining and improving current systems. In addition, the planned plant expansion means that there is an opportunity to participate in the design and installation of completely new utilities systems.
You will be working with a global dermatology company with operations in 90 countries. The Uppsala site is also Galderma's global centre for our aesthetics business and has operations in product development, manufacturing and marketing. We offer an opportunity to work in a dynamic and international environment where personal and professional development is encouraged. We are located along the river Fyrisån, 10 minutes by bike from Uppsala Central Station.
Next Steps
* If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
* The second stage involves an interview with the hiring manager and potentially a hiring manager colleague (on-site).
* The third stage includes an interview with the immediate team member, with hiring manager possibly joining for a brief portion of the meeting (on-site).
* Finally, reference checks and security screening will be conducted as part of the concluding process.
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
