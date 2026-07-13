User Researcher
Norvion Systems AB / Formgivarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla formgivarjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-13
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About Norvion Systems AB
Norvion Systems AB, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, is an innovative engineering company delivering advanced AI, robotics, embedded systems, and automotive engineering solutions across the Nordic region and Europe.
We work closely with leading industrial partners to support the development and deployment of next-generation technologies. Our engineering teams combine deep industry experience with a practical Nordic engineering culture focused on innovation, quality, and real-world impact.
To support one of our partners in Gothenburg, we are looking for an experienced User Researcher to join a long-term consulting assignment focused on understanding user behaviour and improving digital product experiences.
If you have experience in user research, usability testing, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and translating research insights into product decisions, we would love to hear from you.
About the Assignment
As a User Researcher, you will play an important role in understanding user needs, behaviours, and experiences. You will plan and conduct research activities, analyze findings, and collaborate with cross-functional teams to support product development decisions.
You will work closely with stakeholders to transform user insights into actionable recommendations and contribute to the improvement of digital products and user experiences.
Key Responsibilities
Plan and conduct user studies, interviews, surveys, and field research
Perform qualitative and quantitative research and translate findings into actionable insights
Conduct usability testing, diary studies, and consumer research
Analyze research results and communicate insights to cross-functional stakeholders
Present research findings and recommendations to support product decisions
Leverage AI-powered research tools to improve research efficiency
We Are Looking For
We are looking for a User Researcher with strong experience in understanding user behaviour and supporting product development through research-driven insights.
You should have:
5+ years of experience in User Research
Strong experience in qualitative and quantitative research methods
Hands-on experience with:
Surveys
Interviews
Usability testing
Diary studies
Field research
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
Native Swedish and fluent English communication skills
Valid Swedish B driving licence
Advantageous Experience
The following experience will be considered a strong advantage:
Automotive experience or product development experience
Behavioural or consumer data analysis
Power BI
Assignment Details
📍 Location: Gothenburg, Sweden (On-site)
📅 Start Date: September 2026
🏢 Assignment Type: Long-term consulting assignment
Why Join Norvion?
Engineering Beyond Boundaries
At Norvion, engineers and specialists work on real industrial challenges involving advanced technologies, AI, robotics, and digital solutions.
Work With Experienced Professionals
Join a team with strong European engineering experience and collaborate with experts from leading technology companies and industrial organizations.
Nordic Engineering Culture
We believe in:
Flat communication
Technical excellence
Individual ownership
Continuous learning
Sustainable work-life balance
Interested?
Please send your English CV to:
📧 hr@norviontech.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31
E-post: hr@norviontech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norvion Systems AB
(org.nr 559589-5524), https://norviontech.com/ Jobbnummer
10001914