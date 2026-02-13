US IP Team Lead
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
US IP Team Lead
Commercial Development & Growth is a global function within the H&M brand, and our mission is to set and deliver on the global customer experience strategy to strengthen our brand and enable profitable sales. Together we develop, expand and optimize all sales channels while securing conditions for efficient operations leveraged by tech and strong collaboration across the organization.
Our function plays a key role in delivering on our brand plan through an elevated, inspirational, and relevant shopping experience that is centered around our product and provides competitive convenience for our customers.
The mission of the Retail Experience at Commercial Development & Growth is to grow and transform the portfolio by building exceptional store experiences, securing high productivity, financial resilience and a strong brand. This is done through holistic retail strategies, fueled by tech innovation and enabled through our global network of teams and partners.
As a Team Lead for US IP, you will be working with store design projects for the US market. You will lead a team of around 10 team members, together delivering on a high amount of projects. You ensure high-quality, on-time, and commercially viable store design deliveries.
Your responsibilities include:
• Set clear goals and strategies that support both team performance and commercial objectives.
• Define expectations, delegate effectively, and manage workloads to maximize efficiency and business impact.
• Ensure the team has the right capabilities and resources to meet evolving business and commercial needs.
• Stay informed on industry trends, local regulations, and commercial opportunities.
• Oversee project execution with a focus on quality, cost-efficiency, and brand alignment.
• Support regional commercial strategy through design, ensuring alignment on pipeline and resource planning.
• Foster strong collaboration across Central Functions, Brand, and Regions to drive commercial success.
• Ensure clear and regular reporting of aggregated Region results relating to the Store Design area.
To succeed in this role, you also have:
• Bachelor's degree, preferably in Business Administration, Interior Design, Architecture, Industrial Design, Consumer Behavior, or related field.
• 3+ years in a senior or lead role within architecture, design, or a related field.
• Proven experience in team leadership or management.
• Strong expertise in architectural and interior design, including concept development, technical drawings (2D/3D), and visualizations.
• Solid understanding of building technology, materials, and construction methods.
• Project management experience in complex, multi-stakeholder environments; agile experience preferred.
• Skilled in stakeholder engagement, cross-functional collaboration, and effective communication.
• Ability to lead in creative environments and keep customer focus at the core.
• Proficient in Revit, AutoCAD Architecture, and Microsoft 365 (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams)
• Fluent in English; willing to travel up to 30% internationally.
WHO WE ARE:
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
An example of our benefits:
• 25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
• H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
This is a temporary contract based in Stockholm. Start date as soon as possible, end date June 30 2026. Please send your CV in English as soon as possible.
*We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-24
https://smrtr.io/x4rWx Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715) Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9741613