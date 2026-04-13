Urban Analytics Lab Researcher
Chalmers Next Labs AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-13
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Job description
We are offering an opportunity for an independent and motivated researcher experienced in urban analytics and informatics, applied to spatial planning questions in the domains of transport and mobility, circularity, energy, green-blue systems, social sustainability. Using spatial data science skills in real-world projects with stakeholders from the public and private sectors, and in collaboration with Chalmers researchers, we provide opportunities to reach greater societal impact with their work.
Your responsibilities will include
As researcher you will be responsible for coordinating projects of different sizes, their time and tasks planning, and delivery of selected tasks. You will be actively involved in data acquisition and processing, database management, statistical and spatial analysis, model analysis, development and calibration, code repository maintenance, documentation, and visualization of the results. You will publish the results in white papers, technical and non-technical reports, and the methods and data will be made available to researchers and stakeholders through open access.
Qualifications
You will have a PhD in Urbanism, Urban Analytics, Transport planning, Geomatics, Data Science, or a closely related field. You will also have professional experience in urban planning practice from the private or public sector.
You must have at least 5 years of experience in spatial data science, including geodata processing, spatial analysis, statistical analysis, machine learning, and visualization of urban environments.
Knowledge of programming is required in one (or more) of Python, R, SQL, using IDEs such and PyCharm or Visual Studio Code, and the use of Github or equivalent is essential. You will also have experience with open-source geodatabases (e.g. PostgreSQL/PostGIS) and with open-source GIS software (e.g. QGIS). You have experience writing documentation and reports using Markdown, LaTeX or equivalent.
You are a person who can work independently and lead the writing of documentation and reports. Sound oral and written skills in English are a requirement.
Desirable Skills
Sound oral and written skills in Swedish
Experience of GPS movement data analysis
Publication of open data and open -source repositories
Knowledge of big data technologies, e.g. Spark, Geomesa, parket, DuckDB
Experience in interactive web mapping application development, using Javascript frameworks, and open-source platforms, e.g. Leaflet, Geoserver
About Urban Analytics Lab
The Urban Analytics Lab has the mission to develop data-driven decision support solutions for the public sector and industry, towards planning sustainable cities, within the domains of energy, circularity, mobility, social sustainability, and green and blue systems. It provides robust and scalable digital tools, integrated data-products, and tailor-made analytic services.
The Urban Analytics Lab projects are needs driven, developing cutting-edge practice using the latest data science models and research from Chalmers and beyond. The work is based on an open-science approach, developing reproducible and scalable workflows for data analysis and urban simulation, and making data and code as open as possible.
Why join us
This is an opportunity to work at the very cutting edge of technology, to collaborate with excellent researchers, expand your professional network across multiple sectors, and enjoy opportunities for continuous learning and skill development.
Position summary
You will be employed by Chalmers Next Labs (CNL), a company within the Chalmers group. You will work at CNL's Urban Analytics Lab which is part of the City Systems Lab. The job is full-time, permanent employment based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Chalmers Next Labs offers flexible work hours and great work-life balance.
About Chalmers Next Labs
As the newest member of the Chalmers Group, Chalmers Next Labs bridges the gap between cutting-edge research and real-world applications. We focus on turning scientific discoveries into innovations that benefit society and strengthen Swedish industry.
Through needs-driven research, we explore and validate emerging technologies, transforming groundbreaking ideas into practical solutions, products, and services.
Our mission is to accelerate innovation based on Chalmers' world-class academic research and to reinforce the university's strong collaboration with industry and the public sector.
Application deadline
April 27, 2026. The selection process is ongoing, and the position may close once a suitable candidate is found. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Job-121558". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Next Labs AB
(org.nr 559429-4778), https://chalmersnextlabs.se/
Campus Johanneberg (visa karta
)
412 96 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Chalmers Next Labs Kontakt
Jorge Gill jorge.gil@chalmers.se Jobbnummer
9851899