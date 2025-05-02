Unit Manager- Connectivity Testing
2025-05-02
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
As Unit Manager for Connectivity Testing at TRATON Group R&D Sweden, you will lead a skilled and diverse team of engineers and testers developing and validating Connectivity ECUs used across all TRATON brands. You will play a key role in shaping our test capabilities, coaching your team, and driving innovation through automation, virtualization, and continuous integration. This is a leadership role with real influence-where your ability to foster collaboration and technical excellence makes a lasting impact on global transportation solutions.
Job Responsibilities
As Unit Manager, you will ensure the delivery of high-quality testing services for TRATON's modular connectivity platform. Your responsibilities include:
• Leading, coaching, and developing a team of engineers and testers.
• Shaping team capabilities to meet future technical demands in ECU testing.
• Managing escalations and safeguarding ways of working on a unit level.
• Overseeing supplier and partner relationships for outsourced testing and development.
• Supporting the global roadmap for testing technologies and methods.
• Taking full responsibility for team staffing, recruitment, and personal development.
• Recruiting key triad roles such as System Architects and Release Train Engineers.
• Driving the transition into a global TRATON R&D organization.
Who You Are
You are an experienced and people-focused leader with a background in component development, testing, or software engineering-ideally within automotive or embedded systems. You hold a Master's degree in Mechanical, Electrical, or Vehicle Engineering (or similar) and have strong insights into software development and system testing. Most importantly, you are a relationship builder and team enabler-someone who leads with empathy, clarity, and a passion for unlocking the full potential of others. You thrive in a dynamic environment and are energized by leading change and continuous improvement.
Good knowledge in Swedish, both in writing and verbally, will be seen as meriting.
Fluency in English, both in writing and verbally is a requirement.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
Who We Are
We are the Connectivity Testing Unit within TRATON Group R&D, Sweden. Our mission is to ensure robust and future-proof connectivity solutions across all brands in the group. Our team blends deep technical expertise with strong collaboration, working with cutting-edge tools and global partners to validate ECUs both physically and virtually. We take pride in our role as enablers of sustainable and intelligent transport systems-and we support each other as much as the products we build.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-18. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Andreas Haagner (Section Head Connectivity Platform), andreas.haagner@man.eu
, +49 160 90135109
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9317675