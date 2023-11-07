Unit Lead Engineer/Manager - Data Product and Strategy, AI
2023-11-07
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organization delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands. We are accelerating digitalization and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
Job Description
Develop and lead a holistic strategy and product vision in support of the mission of the Data Office for the H&M enterprise. This includes definition for the value stream measurement to the repeatable product definition to the assurance of the product quality and delivery.
• Drive and lead the design a multi-year data and product strategy to create new data products and drive measurable competitive advantage for H&M. Determine the investments necessary in terms of people and technology to achieve these objectives
• Explore data engineering, data science and AI developments and translate these to the data strategy to keep H&M on the cutting edge of data optimization
• Effective stakeholder management, balancing the prioritization of top-down strategic initiatives with bottom-up technology requirements
• Orchestrate all data efforts within IT and the business and align the business to the IT agenda aligned with new capabilities and methods
• Promote identification of new internal and external data assets; approve selection and integration
• Explore the ecosystem, both internal and external, to introduce fresh data insights into both IT and the business. Implement tailored use cases and take the lead in disseminating research findings throughout H&M
• Drive and articulate the broader need of data engineering and data science and aligned re-usable and scalable tooling for implementations; deploy world-class data and AI capabilities
• Collaborate with Tech stakeholders and business units to harmonize the data agenda and drive data program standardization, data adoption and effective data implementations
• Champion data and AI opportunities to the business leadership team, fostering collaboration to shape H&M's data narrative
• Collaborate with business leaders to craft a unified data portfolio and projects that align with the broader IT and H&M strategic roadmaps. Transition from reactive, static reports to a federated data model and promote self-service data consumption
• Overseeing an area responsible for PMO management with proven achievements in IT Business Partnership and Relationship Management, Value Realization
• Recognizes opportunities to foster relationships that support others in achieving their goals and proactively connects with both existing contacts and new individuals
• Proven track record of driving change in processes and organizations, while maintaining working relationships with key business customers
• Broad technology skills in data, AI/ML and ability to translate knowledge into solutions which transform the customer's experience
• Experience of designing, and evaluating organizational transformations and delivering large scale change that adds value from data and information
• Guide Product teams on buy vs build concept, act as a strategic partner to our business stakeholders
• Experience implementing cloud economics, value demonstration, and measurement within cloud economics
Qualifications
• A Master's or Bachelor's Degree in computer science, mathematics, or engineering is required
• 10+ years of data and analytics leadership experience
• Open to candidates from any industry, with a preference for those having prior experience in retail, brands, or e-commerce
• Technical experience across a variety of analytics functions and capacities
• Experience designing and leading or rolling out product oriented methodology across teams
• Experience working in globally matrixed organizations. A demonstrated ability to unify and lead teams within a matrixed organization.
• Experience managing a large portfolio of data products, analytical/AI products and data platforms
• Proven experience of providing strategic and technical leadership to large complex organizations
• Experience in leading large teams at scale in complex organizations
• Established partnerships with top academic institutions or industry/domain leaders
• Referenceable leadership, management, or key influencer experiences required
• Previous experience managing large programs and budgets preferred
• An individual who embodies and exemplifies the core values of H&M in both their actions and communication
• Experienced within Agile methods and leading Scrum teams
Leadership Behaviors:
• As a role model for our values and putting them into action, you are expected to demonstrate excellent cognitive, social and emotional skills and know how to nurture them in others by having the ability to...
• ...commit to directional decisions, take ownership of the whole and collaborate across boundaries
• create trust and dare to lead
communicate in a timely and clear way
